Thousands Throng Jagannathpur Temple In Jharkhand's Ranchi For Rath Yatra
Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra departed for Mausibari aboard a grand chariot, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Ranchi: Thousands of devotees thronged the Jagannathpur temple complex in the historic Dhurva area of Ranchi on Thursday morning for Rath Yatra of the Trinity.
As soon as the temple doors opened in the morning, long queues formed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and ister Subhadra. Devotees from far and wide were seen offering prayers with devotion even as the temple complex echoed with chants of "Jai Jagannath" and devotional songs.
At around 2 pm, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra were seated on the chariot with due rituals. Following this, the Lords were specially adorned on the chariot and offered special offerings as per traditional customs. At around 5 pm, Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, departed for Mausibari on the grand chariot.
The administration has made extensive arrangements for security, traffic, health, and crowd control. Strict security arrangements have been made in the temple complex and on the chariot route. A large number of police, magistrates, and volunteers have been deployed. CCTV cameras are being monitored at various locations even as ambulances and paramedics have been deployed to handle emergencies.
The Jagannathpur Rath Yatra is considered one of the oldest and most important religious pilgrimages in Jharkhand. Every year, millions of devotees arrive at the temple to have darshan of the Lords and pull the chariot. It is believed that pulling the rope of the Lords; chariot fulfills the wishes of the devotees.
A fair is also organised on the day where puja items, toys, sweets, local delicacies and other items are sold.
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