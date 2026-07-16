ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Throng Jagannathpur Temple In Jharkhand's Ranchi For Rath Yatra

Ranchi: Thousands of devotees thronged the Jagannathpur temple complex in the historic Dhurva area of ​​Ranchi on Thursday morning for Rath Yatra of the Trinity.

As soon as the temple doors opened in the morning, long queues formed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and ister Subhadra. Devotees from far and wide were seen offering prayers with devotion even as the temple complex echoed with chants of "Jai Jagannath" and devotional songs.

At around 2 pm, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra were seated on the chariot with due rituals. Following this, the Lords were specially adorned on the chariot and offered special offerings as per traditional customs. At around 5 pm, Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, departed for Mausibari on the grand chariot.