Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Rajasthan, 1 Held
Upon checking the jeep near Devri, police found 200 sticks of Super Shakti Power E-90 extra energy emulsion explosives in each of the 11 cartons.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Kuchaman City: In a major operation, a joint team of Deedwana-Kuchaman district police and Rajasthan ATS seized a huge cache of explosive material from a jeep during a roadblock near Devri and arrested one person. Additional explosive material has also been seized from the accused's residence, police said.
Upon opening the cartons in the rear section of the jeep, police found 200 sticks of Super Shakti Power E-90 extra energy emulsion explosives in each of the 11 cartons. Additionally, five bundles of red wire measuring 375 meters each, along with a large number of safety fuses and 150 detonators, were also confiscated from the vehicle, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma said a white jeep approaching from Devri was intercepted on Wednesday night. "When the driver was asked to show documents of the vehicle and the contents of the cargo, he was unable to produce anything. During interrogation, he admitted that the cargoes contained explosive material. He has been identified as Sampat Singh (38), son of Hukum Singh, a resident of Jakhli," he added.
Sharma said during interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had also stored explosive material at his home. "Subsequently, he was taken to Jakhli, where the team recovered 40 coding wires, 15 connection wires, nine sticks of Dazer explosives, and additional red wire from cartons kept under a tin shed at the house," he added.
Kuchaman city police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Meena said the accused did not possess any license or permit authorising the transportation or storage of explosive materials. "He has been taken into custody, and a case has been filed against him,' he added.
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