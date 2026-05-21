ETV Bharat / state

Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Rajasthan, 1 Held

Kuchaman City: In a major operation, a joint team of Deedwana-Kuchaman district police and Rajasthan ATS seized a huge cache of explosive material from a jeep during a roadblock near Devri and arrested one person. Additional explosive material has also been seized from the accused's residence, police said.

Upon opening the cartons in the rear section of the jeep, police found 200 sticks of Super Shakti Power E-90 extra energy emulsion explosives in each of the 11 cartons. Additionally, five bundles of red wire measuring 375 meters each, along with a large number of safety fuses and 150 detonators, were also confiscated from the vehicle, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma said a white jeep approaching from Devri was intercepted on Wednesday night. "When the driver was asked to show documents of the vehicle and the contents of the cargo, he was unable to produce anything. During interrogation, he admitted that the cargoes contained explosive material. He has been identified as Sampat Singh (38), son of Hukum Singh, a resident of Jakhli," he added.