Huge Cache of Arms Seized In Manipur, 4 UNLF(P) Cadres Arrested
AK-series and M-series rifles, pistols, sniper rifles, mortars, anti-drone jammer are among seizures made by the security forces.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Tezpur: In a major breakthrough for security forces in strife-torn Manipur, a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives and war-like stores were recovered during a series of operations conducted in the Lamdeng area of the state.
Officials informed on Friday that acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding the sale of looted arms and ammunition, Manipur Police launched a special operation on May 20 at Lamdeng under Lamsang Police Station. During the operation, two cadres of UNLF (P), identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29) of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayal Leikai, were apprehended.
Security forces recovered one INSAS light machine gun (LMG), three magazines of INSAS LMG and fourteen live rounds from their possession.
According to officials, while the operation was underway, associates of the two cadres opened fire on the security personnel, leading to a brief encounter. Subsequently, two more cadres involved in the firing incident — Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh — were also arrested.
During preliminary interrogation, the arrested cadres confessed that they had come to sell weapons as per the instructions of self-styled lance corporal Naorem Bijoy alias Macha of UNLF (P). They also admitted their involvement in earlier illegal sales of arms and ammunition looted from security forces during ethnic violence in the state.
Based on the information gathered during their interrogation, a follow-up search operation was jointly conducted by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF at an UNLF (P) camp located at Lamdeng. During the operation, security forces recovered 29 more weapons, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols and other firearms.
In another major recovery on May 21, the joint security forces seized 38 additional weapons and heavy war-like stores, including sniper rifles, mortars, RPG-7 launcher, anti-drone jammer, explosives and ammunition.
The recovered arms and ammunition include 27 AK-series rifles, four pistols (9 mm), three M21 rifles, one M4 rifle, four M16 rifles, one sniper rifle, one carbine, two mortars, and one RPG-7 launcher.
Security agencies have described the operation as a significant success in curbing circulation of illegal arms and insurgent activities in the state. They have appealed to the public to immediately report any information regarding looted or illegally possessed weapons to the nearest police station. Authorities stated that public cooperation remains crucial in maintaining peace, safety and security in the region.