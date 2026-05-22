ETV Bharat / state

Huge Cache of Arms Seized In Manipur, 4 UNLF(P) Cadres Arrested

Tezpur: In a major breakthrough for security forces in strife-torn Manipur, a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives and war-like stores were recovered during a series of operations conducted in the Lamdeng area of the state.

Officials informed on Friday that acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding the sale of looted arms and ammunition, Manipur Police launched a special operation on May 20 at Lamdeng under Lamsang Police Station. During the operation, two cadres of UNLF (P), identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29) of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayal Leikai, were apprehended.

Security forces recovered one INSAS light machine gun (LMG), three magazines of INSAS LMG and fourteen live rounds from their possession.

According to officials, while the operation was underway, associates of the two cadres opened fire on the security personnel, leading to a brief encounter. Subsequently, two more cadres involved in the firing incident — Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh — were also arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested cadres confessed that they had come to sell weapons as per the instructions of self-styled lance corporal Naorem Bijoy alias Macha of UNLF (P). They also admitted their involvement in earlier illegal sales of arms and ammunition looted from security forces during ethnic violence in the state.