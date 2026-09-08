Huda Zariwala Arrested After Reaching Saharanpur Circuit House To Protest Collectorate Mosque Demolition
The controversy dates back to a dispute over the structure's legality, with multiple administrative and judicial proceedings preceding its removal.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Saharanpur: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson, YouTuber and social activist Huda Zariwala was arrested by police in Saharanpur over her remarks regarding the demolition of a mosque on the collectorate premises.
Zariwala had reached the Circuit House in Saharanpur on Monday evening to protest against the demolition. After receiving information about her arrival, police reached the spot. Police stopped her from entering the Circuit House after she insisted on going inside, then took her into custody and arrested her.
The arrest came after a video of Zariwala surfaced in which she commented on the administration's action to demolish the mosque and made remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In the video, Zariwala is heard saying that a mosque belonging to Muslims had been "martyred" and described the demolition as a "criminal activity". She questioned who had authorised the demolition and said the Muslim community would stand against those responsible.
Zariwala also allegedly made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video.
After the video surfaced, advocate Dushyant Singh filed a complaint against Zariwala at the Sadar Bazar police station in Saharanpur on Monday morning.
The complainant alleged that she had made objectionable comments about the administrative action to remove the mosque and had also made objectionable remarks against the chief minister.
Singh said the video containing Zariwala's statements had surfaced and claimed her remarks had angered people. He demanded strict action against her.
Acting on the complaint, police arrested Zariwala.
Who Is Huda Zariwala?
Zariwala previously served as a spokesperson for the AAP and worked as an anchor with a media organisation in London. She currently describes herself as a social activist and YouTuber.
The case is linked to the demolition of a mosque on the Saharanpur collectorate premises that was reportedly around 70 years old. According to the administration, the mosque covered about 3,300 square feet.
The two-storey structure had five rooms, including two large halls. The ground floor had one large hall and two rooms, while the first floor had a hall and a large room.
One of the rooms was reportedly being used to operate a post office.
How The Mosque Demolition Case Began
The mosque was declared unauthorised after former Bajrang Dal provincial convenor Vikas Tyagi filed a complaint with the district magistrate on February 10, 2025.
Tyagi alleged that the mosque was illegal and also claimed that rent was being collected from rooms on the mosque premises, including a room used as a post office.
Following the complaint, the district magistrate ordered a magistrate-level inquiry. The administrative investigation later found the mosque unauthorised.
The administration later filed a petition before the city magistrate's court on March 24, 2025.
On July 16, 2026, the court declared the mosque unauthorised and ordered its removal. It also directed recovery of Rs 6.41 crore as compensation. The court gave those occupying the premises 30 days to vacate.
The mosque side challenged the magistrate's order before the district court on July 20.
On July 24, the district court stayed the magistrate's order and continued hearing the matter.
However, on September 2, District Judge Satendra Kumar upheld the City Magistrate's demolition order and dismissed the mosque side's petition.
Following the court's decision, the administration demolished the mosque located on the collectorate premises.
The demolition has since triggered political and social reactions in Saharanpur. The controversy has also brought renewed attention to the legal and administrative proceedings surrounding the mosque.
Zariwala's arrest came amid these developments after she arrived at the Circuit House to protest against the demolition and police subsequently took her into custody.
Police action against her followed the complaint over her video remarks. At the same time, the larger dispute over the mosque had already gone through an administrative inquiry and proceedings before the magistrate and district courts.
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