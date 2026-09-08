ETV Bharat / state

Huda Zariwala Arrested After Reaching Saharanpur Circuit House To Protest Collectorate Mosque Demolition

Saharanpur: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson, YouTuber and social activist Huda Zariwala was arrested by police in Saharanpur over her remarks regarding the demolition of a mosque on the collectorate premises.

Zariwala had reached the Circuit House in Saharanpur on Monday evening to protest against the demolition. After receiving information about her arrival, police reached the spot. Police stopped her from entering the Circuit House after she insisted on going inside, then took her into custody and arrested her.

The arrest came after a video of Zariwala surfaced in which she commented on the administration's action to demolish the mosque and made remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the video, Zariwala is heard saying that a mosque belonging to Muslims had been "martyred" and described the demolition as a "criminal activity". She questioned who had authorised the demolition and said the Muslim community would stand against those responsible.

Zariwala also allegedly made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video.

After the video surfaced, advocate Dushyant Singh filed a complaint against Zariwala at the Sadar Bazar police station in Saharanpur on Monday morning.

The complainant alleged that she had made objectionable comments about the administrative action to remove the mosque and had also made objectionable remarks against the chief minister.

Singh said the video containing Zariwala's statements had surfaced and claimed her remarks had angered people. He demanded strict action against her.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Zariwala.

Who Is Huda Zariwala?

Zariwala previously served as a spokesperson for the AAP and worked as an anchor with a media organisation in London. She currently describes herself as a social activist and YouTuber.

The case is linked to the demolition of a mosque on the Saharanpur collectorate premises that was reportedly around 70 years old. According to the administration, the mosque covered about 3,300 square feet.

The two-storey structure had five rooms, including two large halls. The ground floor had one large hall and two rooms, while the first floor had a hall and a large room.

One of the rooms was reportedly being used to operate a post office.