ETV Bharat / state

Hubballi Launches Raktadoota Blood Delivery Service A First Of Its Kind Initiative In India

Hubballi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Shah Damji Jadavji Chheda Memorial Rashtriya Utthana Blood Centre in Karnataka’s Hubballi has launched a blood delivery service called “Raktadoota” (Blood Messenger), ensuring that blood reaches patients directly at the hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.

Just as food and groceries ordered online are delivered to people's doorsteps, patients and hospitals in Hubballi can now receive blood supplies by simply making a phone call to a dedicated helpline.

Blood is often required during accidents, surgeries, childbirth, cancer treatment and for various blood-related disorders. In many cases, only one family member is available to attend to a patient, making it difficult to leave the hospital in search of blood. To address this challenge, the blood centre introduced the Raktadoota service, through which blood packets are delivered directly to the hospital where the patient is admitted.



The innovative service was launched on November 15, 2025. Those in need of blood can contact the helpline at 9353623822. Once a request is received, a staff member travels to the hospital on a motorcycle, collects the patient's blood sample and returns to the blood centre. After conducting the required tests and cross-matching procedures, the blood packet is delivered back to the hospital.

The motorcycle used for the service is fitted with a special insulated box containing ice packs. Both blood samples and blood packets are transported in this box to ensure safe handling and temperature control. Over the past six months, the service has been extended to more than 200 patients.

The blood centre charges only ₹100 over and above the prescribed blood processing fee for delivering the blood packet. The initiative received support from VSP Prasad, owner of Swarna Group, who donated the vehicle used for the Raktadoota service.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dattamurthy Kulkarni, Head of the Rashtriya Utthana Blood Centre, said the idea was inspired by the efficiency of food delivery platforms. “If food ordered through Zomato and Swiggy can be delivered within 10 minutes, we wondered why life-saving blood could not be delivered in a similar manner. That thought led us to implement this service,” he said.

Kulkarni explained that when only one or two people are available at home and a family member falls ill, someone has to remain with the patient. During emergencies, many people struggle to find blood or even know where it is available and how much it costs.