Himachal Pradesh High Court Rules Senior’s Pay Cannot Be Lower Than Junior Promoted via Reservation
The High Court observed that when two officers are in same grade and performing similar work, paying the senior less than the junior is illegal.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:33 AM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that the salary of a senior officer performing the same work in the same grade cannot be lower than that of a junior employee. The High Court stated that even if a junior employee received an early promotion under constitutional reservation rules, the salary of a senior officer performing identical duties cannot be less than that of the junior employee.
While admitting the petition filed by Dilbag Rai Setia for hearing, justice Jia Lal Bhardwaj of the High Court ordered the state government to redraw the seniority list. The court also directed that the senior officer's salary be brought on par with that of the junior employees.
According to the case details, the petitioner, Dilbag Rai Setia, was appointed as a section officer on February 7, 1973. His designation was later changed to junior engineer (civil). In the final seniority list for Junior Engineers, he held the 465th position. Meanwhile, some of his junior colleagues—appointed in October 1973—ranked significantly lower than him on the seniority list.
Since these junior employees belonged to the Scheduled Caste category, they were promoted to the post of assistant engineer on May 27, 1998, under reservation rules. In contrast, the petitioner, Dilbag Rai Setia, received his regular promotion to assistant engineer on April 5, 2006, as he belonged to the general category. Consequently, Dilbag Rai's juniors were drawing a higher salary than him.
The state government had refused to rectify this anomaly. When the matter reached the court, the High Court rejected the government's arguments after interpreting the legal position. Furthermore, the Court clarified that if a senior employee from the general category receives a promotion after a junior employee from a reserved category, they are still considered senior following the promotion. In other words, even if a junior employee from a reserved category secures a promotion earlier, the general category employee regains their original seniority upon being promoted. In essence, among employees holding the same grade and performing identical duties, the one appointed earlier is to be considered senior; the High Court has clarified that in such cases, the senior's salary cannot be lower than that of the junior.
The High Court observed that when two officers are in the same grade and performing similar work, paying the senior less than the junior is entirely illegal, arbitrary, and discriminatory. The court rejected the State Government's Finance Department's argument that salary protection could not be granted due to the reservation roster. With this, the court disposed of the petition.
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