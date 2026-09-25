ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh High Court Rules Senior’s Pay Cannot Be Lower Than Junior Promoted via Reservation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that the salary of a senior officer performing the same work in the same grade cannot be lower than that of a junior employee. The High Court stated that even if a junior employee received an early promotion under constitutional reservation rules, the salary of a senior officer performing identical duties cannot be less than that of the junior employee.

While admitting the petition filed by Dilbag Rai Setia for hearing, justice Jia Lal Bhardwaj of the High Court ordered the state government to redraw the seniority list. The court also directed that the senior officer's salary be brought on par with that of the junior employees.

According to the case details, the petitioner, Dilbag Rai Setia, was appointed as a section officer on February 7, 1973. His designation was later changed to junior engineer (civil). In the final seniority list for Junior Engineers, he held the 465th position. Meanwhile, some of his junior colleagues—appointed in October 1973—ranked significantly lower than him on the seniority list.