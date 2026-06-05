How Vitthalbhai’s 21 Years Of Dedication Turned A Barren Hill Green In Gujarat’s Jamnagar
For two decades, Vitthalbhai Mungra tirelessly nurtured a barren hill near Jamnagar, transforming it into a lush green landscape with over 25,000 trees.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Jamnagar (Gujarat): Two decades ago, Be Baheno Dungar, a hilly spot six kilometers from Jamnagar, was an eyesore. Not one tree, or a flowering plant could be seen in the vicinity. But the day Vitthalbhai Savjibhai Mungra, a resident of Jamnagar, visited the site, it changed the fate of the hill, albeit it took him years to plant it green.
As debates rage over environmental concerns and global warming takes a hard toll on lives, Vitthalbhai, an ordinary citizen from Jamnagar did something extraordinary to ensure the place turns into a green zone and the ‘barren’ tag sheds. He devoted 21 years of his life to planting trees and took care of each one of them.
Today the place has become a thriving green landscape with more than 25,000 trees flourishing across the once-desolate area.
Sharing his journey, Vitthalbhai recalled the day when he first visited the area, then known as the “Be Bhaiz Hills” (Two Brothers Hills). He found the entire area in ruins. “I nurtured a deep love for trees and nature since childhood. So I envisioned planting trees across this vast landscape but the hill range is so extensive that crossing it required walking nearly two kilometers to reach from one end to the other. But I took upon myself the challenge,” he said.
There was no water anywhere close. Vitthalbhai partnered with fellow nature enthusiast Gidharbhai to begin the mission. Initially, they received support from a local man living on the hill and later arranged water by drilling a borewell. Over a period of time, a dedicated team of nearly 20 volunteers joined the initiative, working tirelessly to restore the area’s greenery.
As Vitthalbhai’s work gained recognition, government agencies and social organizations also stepped in to support the cause. Officials from the Forest Department visited the site and expressed interest in large-scale plantation drives.
Vitthalbhai welcomed the department’s plan to plant 5,000 trees. With time, a cycling group of local doctors began participating in tree plantation activities. Even some people started visiting the place to plant trees on their birthdays or special occasions. These collective efforts transformed the area into a beautiful eco-tourism and nature destination that attracts a large number of visitors today.
Recently, the government approved the construction of an RCC road leading to the site though work on it has not started.
Vitthalbhai said since most of the trees have now matured, he will no longer accept donations of new saplings. “Instead, I will focus on nurturing and protecting the younger trees that still require care,” he asserted.
Despite health challenges, including a previous battle with ulcers, Vitthalbhai remains committed to serving nature. His appeal to citizens is, “Wherever you are, plant trees to protect nature. Planting trees for future generations is one of the greatest acts of service.”
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