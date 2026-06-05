ETV Bharat / state

How Vitthalbhai’s 21 Years Of Dedication Turned A Barren Hill Green In Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Two decades ago, Be Baheno Dungar, a hilly spot six kilometers from Jamnagar, was an eyesore. Not one tree, or a flowering plant could be seen in the vicinity. But the day Vitthalbhai Savjibhai Mungra, a resident of Jamnagar, visited the site, it changed the fate of the hill, albeit it took him years to plant it green.

As debates rage over environmental concerns and global warming takes a hard toll on lives, Vitthalbhai, an ordinary citizen from Jamnagar did something extraordinary to ensure the place turns into a green zone and the ‘barren’ tag sheds. He devoted 21 years of his life to planting trees and took care of each one of them.

Barren turned green Be Baheno Dungar (ETV Bharat)

Today the place has become a thriving green landscape with more than 25,000 trees flourishing across the once-desolate area.

Sharing his journey, Vitthalbhai recalled the day when he first visited the area, then known as the “Be Bhaiz Hills” (Two Brothers Hills). He found the entire area in ruins. “I nurtured a deep love for trees and nature since childhood. So I envisioned planting trees across this vast landscape but the hill range is so extensive that crossing it required walking nearly two kilometers to reach from one end to the other. But I took upon myself the challenge,” he said.