Uttar Pradesh: Google Engineer Cracks UPSC From The US, Secures 402nd Rank
Lucknow’s Piyush Kapoor, prepares while working as a Staff Software Engineer for the past ten years, breaks myth that civil services require quitting a job.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Lucknow: Piyush Kapoor, a resident of Janakipuram in Lucknow, has secured the 402nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, setting an example for professionals preparing for the country’s toughest exam.
What makes Piyush's achievement remarkable is that he cleared the examination while working in the United States. He has been serving as a Staff Software Engineer at Google for the past ten years.
His success challenges the long-held belief that aspirants must leave their jobs or stay in India to prepare for civil services. Piyush credited his family for supporting him throughout the journey. He said his father, Arun Kapoor, a retired State Bank officer, his mother Ruchi Kapoor, and elder brother Aayush Kapoor were his constant source of motivation.
Preparing for UPSC alongside a demanding corporate role was not easy, Piyush admitted. Effective time management was the biggest challenge.
He said he used the time difference between India and the US to his advantage. Piyush studied during late hours in the US when it was night in India, allowing him a quiet environment. After office hours, he also took online mock tests scheduled according to Indian time.
Piyush approached the entire preparation process like a data-driven project, carefully analysing performance and improving strategies.
Despite a successful career in Silicon Valley, Piyush said he always wanted to serve the country. He believes that better coordination between technology and administration can bring transformative changes to India's governance. Piyush added that his decade-long corporate experience helped him remain calm under pressure and analyse complex problems, skills that proved valuable during every stage of the UPSC examination.
His achievement is seen as an inspiration for professionals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who aspire to serve the nation while pursuing global careers.
