Uttar Pradesh: Google Engineer Cracks UPSC From The US, Secures 402nd Rank

Piyush Kapoor, a resident of Janakipuram in Lucknow, has secured the 402nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Piyush Kapoor, a resident of Janakipuram in Lucknow, has secured the 402nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, setting an example for professionals preparing for the country’s toughest exam.

What makes Piyush's achievement remarkable is that he cleared the examination while working in the United States. He has been serving as a Staff Software Engineer at Google for the past ten years.

His success challenges the long-held belief that aspirants must leave their jobs or stay in India to prepare for civil services. Piyush credited his family for supporting him throughout the journey. He said his father, Arun Kapoor, a retired State Bank officer, his mother Ruchi Kapoor, and elder brother Aayush Kapoor were his constant source of motivation.