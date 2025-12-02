How The Notorious Bawaria Robbery Gang Was Hunted Down: Tamil Nadu Ex-DGP SR Jangid Recounts A 20-Year Pursuit
Between 1995 and 2005, the gang committed 24 violent robberies in Tamil Nadu and at least seven more in AP and Karnataka.
Chennai: Notorious Bawaria gang once terrorised homes along Tamil Nadu’s highways between 1995 and 2005. The brutal murder of AIADMK MLA Sudharsanam in Tiruvallur, however, changed everything.
An enraged Jayalalithaa ordered the immediate capture of the culprits, triggering one of Tamil Nadu Police’s toughest interstate manhunts. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, former DGP S.R. Jangid — then IG (North Zone) who led five special teams — revisited the gruelling operation and the verdict delivered last month, two decades after the crime.
Jangid said, “The gang that shot MLA Sudharsanam has finally been convicted after 20 years. We proved the case with the evidence and witnesses we collected. We sought death penalty, but the court awarded enhanced life sentences — which is close to a death sentence.”
He added that accused Zaildhar Singh was acquitted due to lack of evidence, as he was only linked to vehicle supply.
Fingerprints as vital clue
When asked about the activities of the Bawaria robbers, he said, “These people who come to Tamil Nadu in lorries would target large, comfortable houses, like those selling blankets on the side of the national highway. The gang members would enter with weapons at midnight, engaged in robbery, and escape in the same lorry.”
He continued, “To catch the Bawaria gang, we only had the fingerprints taken from the house where the robbery took place. Using the fingerprints as our only trump card, we approached various state police departments. But we could not find them. After that, we went to the northern state prisons and matched the fingerprints to a person who was in prison in 1997. Based on that, the main accused, Om Prakash Bawaria, was arrested.”
When asked about challenges, retired DGP Jangid said, “When we went to the northern states to search for criminals, language was a barrier for the Tamil Nadu police. We faced the communication hurdles. When we searched for the criminals in many villages, we needed their help. Especially since it was winter, we could not bear the cold. We suffered from a lack of food and water.”
The ex-police officer said the place where the gang members were arrested was about 800 km away from his native village. However, the police team did not get any help.” We endured all the hardships and searched for the criminals in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.”
“The gang members were caught from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The special police force team chased well and arrested them. Everyone in my team worked well. We did really well in terms of catching criminals from their fingerprints,” he said.
24 incidents in Tamil Nadu
Describing the brutality of the Bawaria robbers, he said the gang members were not afraid of violence. Those who came to stop them during robbery attempts were met with brutality in the form of shooting and physical attacks with iron rods. Even if they got a rope in their hands, they would strangle them to death. They did not even spare children and beat them to death without showing mercy, Jangid added,
According to him, from 1995 to 2005, they were involved in 24 criminal incidents in Tamil Nadu. In most cases, they first committed murder before the robbery. During the same period, it was revealed during the investigation that they were involved in seven criminal incidents in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as well.
‘Tamil Nadu police’s skilful tackling’
When asked how the Bhawaria robbers were arrested, he said, “We teamed up with the state police to arrest the Bawaria gang members. When the gang tried to attack us, we tackled and arrested them skilfully. When we went to Uttar Pradesh to arrest Pooran and Jitendra, who were hiding there, a gun battle ensued. Both of them died in the shooting.”
The main culprit Om Prakash Bhavaria could not be found anywhere. Finally, we got information that he was in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, to track him down and arrest him, our special police force went as gutka vendors. One day, when he was travelling in a bus, we followed and arrested him. Bhavaria, the leader of this gang, died in jail during interrogation.
5 more members still absconding
He continued, “A total of 13 people were arrested in the AIADMK MLA Sudarsanam murder and robbery case. Two died in police firing and two in jail. Three women who were out on bail have absconded. Three out of the four have now been sentenced to life imprisonment, and only one has been released.
So far, five people, including three women, are absconding. “In this regard, I have written a letter to Tamil Nadu DGP Venkatraman. I have requested that the investigation of the case be expedited, and all those absconding should be arrested. Also, after the prime members of the Bawaria gang were caught, there has not been any such gang violence in Tamil Nadu,” Jangid added.
