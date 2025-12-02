ETV Bharat / state

How The Notorious Bawaria Robbery Gang Was Hunted Down: Tamil Nadu Ex-DGP SR Jangid Recounts A 20-Year Pursuit

Chennai: Notorious Bawaria gang once terrorised homes along Tamil Nadu’s highways between 1995 and 2005. The brutal murder of AIADMK MLA Sudharsanam in Tiruvallur, however, changed everything.

An enraged Jayalalithaa ordered the immediate capture of the culprits, triggering one of Tamil Nadu Police’s toughest interstate manhunts. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, former DGP S.R. Jangid — then IG (North Zone) who led five special teams — revisited the gruelling operation and the verdict delivered last month, two decades after the crime.

Jangid said, “The gang that shot MLA Sudharsanam has finally been convicted after 20 years. We proved the case with the evidence and witnesses we collected. We sought death penalty, but the court awarded enhanced life sentences — which is close to a death sentence.”

He added that accused Zaildhar Singh was acquitted due to lack of evidence, as he was only linked to vehicle supply.

Fingerprints as vital clue

When asked about the activities of the Bawaria robbers, he said, “These people who come to Tamil Nadu in lorries would target large, comfortable houses, like those selling blankets on the side of the national highway. The gang members would enter with weapons at midnight, engaged in robbery, and escape in the same lorry.”

He continued, “To catch the Bawaria gang, we only had the fingerprints taken from the house where the robbery took place. Using the fingerprints as our only trump card, we approached various state police departments. But we could not find them. After that, we went to the northern state prisons and matched the fingerprints to a person who was in prison in 1997. Based on that, the main accused, Om Prakash Bawaria, was arrested.”

When asked about challenges, retired DGP Jangid said, “When we went to the northern states to search for criminals, language was a barrier for the Tamil Nadu police. We faced the communication hurdles. When we searched for the criminals in many villages, we needed their help. Especially since it was winter, we could not bear the cold. We suffered from a lack of food and water.”

The ex-police officer said the place where the gang members were arrested was about 800 km away from his native village. However, the police team did not get any help.” We endured all the hardships and searched for the criminals in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.”

“The gang members were caught from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The special police force team chased well and arrested them. Everyone in my team worked well. We did really well in terms of catching criminals from their fingerprints,” he said.