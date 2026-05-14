How Safe Are Women? Delhi Bus Gang Rape Case Triggers Outrage
NCRB data shows Delhi registered 13,396 cases of crime against women in 2024 of which, 1,058 were rape cases, writes ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid outrage over alleged gang rape of a 30-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi, women from different walks of life on Thursday described the incident as deeply concerning, saying it raises questions on the law and order situation in the national capital.
Emphasising on strengthening law and order for ensuring safety and security of women, they demanded justice for the victim and stringent action against the perpetrators.
The woman was reportedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in the Nangloi area here, late on Monday night, leading to the arrest of the vehicle's driver and conductor, said police.
Referring to the alleged gang rape, Delhi Police in a statement said, "A case under sections 64(1)/70(1)/3(5) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) has been registered at Police Station Rani Bagh on May 12. Accused persons have also been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway."
Shocked over the incident, Yashashvi Singh, a student of Master of Pharmacy told ETV Bharat, "Delhi has proven once again why it carries such a dark reputation. There is a specific kind of cowardice in seeking power through violence against women and children."
Seeking justice for the victim, she said, "We live in a society where courtrooms dissect rape cases with more scrutiny than they do the criminals. I wonder what this victim will be put through by this system, but I pray she finds justice. The perpetrators should be punished."
Expressing similar views, Navya Malhotra, an undergraduate student, stressed on further ensuring safety and security of the women. "Such incident in the national capital is a matter of deep concern. Obviously, question would be raised on the law and order. The concerned authorities should take this issue seriously and give a stern message. It should be stated that such incidents won't be tolerated at any cost and the victim should get justice," she said.
She also called upon the government to give priority to women safety and security.
"Stay at home and you are worried about online harassment, walk out of your home take any public transport and you would never know what awaits you, get catcalled, groped in the metro and the worst, being raped in a bus, you might just become the next Nirbhaya. There would be rage, there would be a candle march, but there would be no justice, no real action against our safety," added Navya.
Akanksha Agarwal, a Chartered Account (CA ) at a private company, told ETV Bharat, "The lastest gangrape is not just a crime against one woman- it is reminder that women's safety still demands urgent accountability, strong policy, safer public transport and a collective change in mindset." A society is judged by how safe it's women feel, not by how loudly it reacts after another tragedy, she added.
Reacting to the latest incident, Meera, who works as a domestic worker told ETV Bharat, "We have to go out of home for work everyday. The government should strengthen women safety and security."
Crime Against Women In India
According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2024' report, a total of 4,41,534 crimes were reported against women across the country in 2024.
In Delhi, 13,396 crimes were reported against women during the said period. Of which, 1,058 rape cases were reported, as per the latest data.
Nirbhaya Fund
It may be mentioned that for 2025-26, a total of Rs 8212.85 crore was allocated to the Nirbhaya Fund. The initiatives and programmes specifically designed to ensure the safety and security of women and girls are eligible for funding through the Nirbhaya Fund. The total amount released and utilised from the Nirbhaya Fund was Rs 6581.84 crore, as per the government. The fund was established in the aftermath of 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.
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