ETV Bharat / state

How Safe Are Women? Delhi Bus Gang Rape Case Triggers Outrage

A private sleeper bus parked, in which a woman returning home from work in the Mangolpuri area was allegedly dragged and gang-raped by the driver and conductor, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid outrage over alleged gang rape of a 30-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi, women from different walks of life on Thursday described the incident as deeply concerning, saying it raises questions on the law and order situation in the national capital.

Emphasising on strengthening law and order for ensuring safety and security of women, they demanded justice for the victim and stringent action against the perpetrators.

The woman was reportedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in the Nangloi area here, late on Monday night, leading to the arrest of the vehicle's driver and conductor, said police.

Referring to the alleged gang rape, Delhi Police in a statement said, "A case under sections 64(1)/70(1)/3(5) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) has been registered at Police Station Rani Bagh on May 12. Accused persons have also been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway."

Shocked over the incident, Yashashvi Singh, a student of Master of Pharmacy told ETV Bharat, "Delhi has proven once again why it carries such a dark reputation. There is a specific kind of cowardice in seeking power through violence against women and children."

Seeking justice for the victim, she said, "We live in a society where courtrooms dissect rape cases with more scrutiny than they do the criminals. I wonder what this victim will be put through by this system, but I pray she finds justice. The perpetrators should be punished."

Expressing similar views, Navya Malhotra, an undergraduate student, stressed on further ensuring safety and security of the women. "Such incident in the national capital is a matter of deep concern. Obviously, question would be raised on the law and order. The concerned authorities should take this issue seriously and give a stern message. It should be stated that such incidents won't be tolerated at any cost and the victim should get justice," she said.

She also called upon the government to give priority to women safety and security.