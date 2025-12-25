How One Man's Mission Transformed Jamalpur Into 'The Telephone Village' of Bihar
Gaya: Jamalpur village in Gaya, Bihar, is known as a 'Telephone Department village'. The epithet comes from the fact that at least one member from a majority of the households in this village has been associated with the telephone department jobs.
This tradition began in 1950 when Bhola Paswan from the village joined the telephone department and started this trend. Bhola was friendly in nature and socially very active, and successfully transformed the village. In 2000, the Department of Telecommunications was renamed BSNL.
Today, the villagers believe that Paswan is responsible for bringing prosperity to this village. Jamalpur village is located near the railway line, a short distance from the Paraiya block headquarters in Gaya district. At least 80 people from this village have been associated with the telephone department jobs out of a total of about 100-plus households.
The story of how so many people from this village became associated with the telephone department is unique. In the 1950s, Jamalpur village was plagued by unemployment. To improve the situation in his village, Bhola Paswan started encouraging people from Jamalpur to apply for jobs in the telephone department. Initially, he helped them get casual postings. Later, those jobs became permanent government positions.
Today, the situation in the village is that approximately 80 people from Jamalpur village have either retired after serving in the telephone department or are still currently working in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
"In 1976, I passed matriculation exams and went to Dhanbad to contact Bhola Paswan, who was a Circle Inspector in the telephone department. I got a job as a signal worker, then as a lineman. After that, I retired from this job. People from this village have held government jobs as linemen, line inspectors, technicians, site inspectors, and circle inspectors. I retired from the post of technician," said Saryu Prajapati, who is now retired.
"I first got a private job as a lineman. Then this job became a government job. I joined in 1975 and retired on December 31, 2011. Many people from here have worked in the telephone department," quipped Shivanandan Ram, a retired employee of the telephone department.
The people of Jamalpur village still give credit to Bhola Paswan, saying if he hadn't helped Jamalpur villagers would not be so prosperous today. Many decades have passed since his death, but the people of Jamalpur have not forgotten him.
Bhola Paswan's grandson, Ajay Kumar, says, "My grandfather used to be a Circle Inspector. He was very sociable and friendly. He listened to the villagers and helped them resolve their problems."
"Earlier, almost every house in this village had a telephone. This was before the era of mobile phones. It was natural that almost every house had a telephone because 80 people were associated with the telephone department," says Mithilesh Kumar, a retired employee of the telephone department.
Mithilesh Kumar recalled that Jamalpur village began flourishing after the 1950s. In 1952, a school was set up by the village committee, which was a private institution. "At least three people from our family retired from there, including my brothers Akhilesh Kumar, Surendra Prasad, and Chandrika Prasad," he said.
