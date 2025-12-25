ETV Bharat / state

How One Man's Mission Transformed Jamalpur Into 'The Telephone Village' of Bihar

A view from Jamalpur village in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Jamalpur village in Gaya, Bihar, is known as a 'Telephone Department village'. The epithet comes from the fact that at least one member from a majority of the households in this village has been associated with the telephone department jobs. This tradition began in 1950 when Bhola Paswan from the village joined the telephone department and started this trend. Bhola was friendly in nature and socially very active, and successfully transformed the village. In 2000, the Department of Telecommunications was renamed BSNL. A villager from Jamalpur (ETV Bharat) Today, the villagers believe that Paswan is responsible for bringing prosperity to this village. Jamalpur village is located near the railway line, a short distance from the Paraiya block headquarters in Gaya district. At least 80 people from this village have been associated with the telephone department jobs out of a total of about 100-plus households. The story of how so many people from this village became associated with the telephone department is unique. In the 1950s, Jamalpur village was plagued by unemployment. To improve the situation in his village, Bhola Paswan started encouraging people from Jamalpur to apply for jobs in the telephone department. Initially, he helped them get casual postings. Later, those jobs became permanent government positions. A view from Jamalpur village (ETV Bharat)