Ghaziabad Administration On High Alert After Noida Engineer’s Death, Orders Fresh Survey Of Accident-Prone Sites
Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the death of a software engineer in Noida, the Ghaziabad district administration has gone into full alert mode. In response to the incident, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar M had recently directed various departments to conduct surveys and prepare reports identifying locations prone to potential accidents across the district.
According to official information, departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), Irrigation Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Housing Development Council, Municipal Corporation, and all urban local bodies in the district were instructed to identify accident-prone areas.
On Tuesday, January 27, all concerned departments submitted their reports at the Ghaziabad district headquarters before the District Disaster Management Authority and Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Saurabh Bhatt.
During the review of the reports, it was found that several vulnerable locations had been left out. In view of this, all departments have been instructed to complete a fresh and more comprehensive survey within four days.
ADM Saurabh Bhatt said that, on the directions of the District Magistrate, a review meeting was held by the District Disaster Management Authority with officials from the Housing Development Department, PWD, Municipal Corporation, NHAI, Ghaziabad Development Authority, and other departments and urban bodies.
During the meeting, officials from various departments shared details of locations within their respective jurisdictions where accidents are likely to occur in the future. They also presented detailed action plans outlining measures to prevent mishaps at these sites.
Bhatt added that the discussions made it clear that a more intensive survey is still required to ensure that no accident-prone location is overlooked. All departments have been directed to resubmit their revised reports by February 1, 2026.
The updated reports will be presented before the District Magistrate, after which further action will be initiated to prevent future accidents and enhance public safety across the district.
