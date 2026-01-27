ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Administration On High Alert After Noida Engineer’s Death, Orders Fresh Survey Of Accident-Prone Sites

During the review of the reports, it was found that several vulnerable locations had been left out.

New Delhi: Following the death of a software engineer in Noida, the Ghaziabad district administration has gone into full alert mode. In response to the incident, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar M had recently directed various departments to conduct surveys and prepare reports identifying locations prone to potential accidents across the district.

According to official information, departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), Irrigation Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Housing Development Council, Municipal Corporation, and all urban local bodies in the district were instructed to identify accident-prone areas.

On Tuesday, January 27, all concerned departments submitted their reports at the Ghaziabad district headquarters before the District Disaster Management Authority and Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Saurabh Bhatt.

During the review of the reports, it was found that several vulnerable locations had been left out. In view of this, all departments have been instructed to complete a fresh and more comprehensive survey within four days.