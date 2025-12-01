ETV Bharat / state

'How Many Dead Bodies Might Be Lying There? ': HC Slams Kerala Govt, Police After Suspected Remains Of Missing Hotelier Found

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has strongly criticised the police and the state government after the discovery of a decomposed body in Kochi, suspected to be that of Suraj Lama (58), a Kuwait-based hotelier from Kolkata residing in Bengaluru, who went missing on October 10.

Lama, who suffered severe memory loss after being a victim of the Kuwait toxic liquor tragedy, arrived in Kochi on October 5. The court's sharp remarks came during the hearing of a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his son, Santon Lama.

The suspected body was found in a bushy area near HMT in Kalamassery, a site designated for a future Judicial City. The court expressed shock, questioning how such an unsupervised area could exist within the city limits.

"City and municipality areas cannot have such areas. It has to be under supervision... What if someone kills a person and dumps the body here tomorrow? How many dead bodies might be lying there?" the court questioned.

The court stressed that the police's primary duty is to ensure the safety of the common man, not just VIPs, and hoped that the incident would not be repeated.

Santon Lama, who searched for his father for over a month and a half, accused the authorities of 'failure', claiming that his father was discharged from the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital without proper procedure, leading to his disappearance.

He also alleged negligence in the police investigation, despite the High Court directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).