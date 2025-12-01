'How Many Dead Bodies Might Be Lying There? ': HC Slams Kerala Govt, Police After Suspected Remains Of Missing Hotelier Found
Kerala High Court's sharp remarks came during the hearing of a Habeas Corpus petition filed by the deceased hotelier's son, Santon Lama.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has strongly criticised the police and the state government after the discovery of a decomposed body in Kochi, suspected to be that of Suraj Lama (58), a Kuwait-based hotelier from Kolkata residing in Bengaluru, who went missing on October 10.
Lama, who suffered severe memory loss after being a victim of the Kuwait toxic liquor tragedy, arrived in Kochi on October 5. The court's sharp remarks came during the hearing of a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his son, Santon Lama.
The suspected body was found in a bushy area near HMT in Kalamassery, a site designated for a future Judicial City. The court expressed shock, questioning how such an unsupervised area could exist within the city limits.
"City and municipality areas cannot have such areas. It has to be under supervision... What if someone kills a person and dumps the body here tomorrow? How many dead bodies might be lying there?" the court questioned.
The court stressed that the police's primary duty is to ensure the safety of the common man, not just VIPs, and hoped that the incident would not be repeated.
Santon Lama, who searched for his father for over a month and a half, accused the authorities of 'failure', claiming that his father was discharged from the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital without proper procedure, leading to his disappearance.
He also alleged negligence in the police investigation, despite the High Court directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
He noted that the body was found near an area that police had allegedly already searched thoroughly.
The son demanded that if the body is not his father's, its identity must be established, and requested a DNA test to confirm the remains are Suraj Lama's, for which his samples have been collected.
Who is Suraj Lama?
Suraj Lama is a 58-year-old hotelier from Kolkata who was residing in Bengaluru. He ran a hotel business in Kuwait. He became a victim of the Kuwait toxic liquor tragedy in August, which resulted in him suffering from severe memory loss (also described as being cognitively impaired) to the extent that he could not even recall his own name.
Following the incident, he was deported from Kuwait to Kochi (on October 4, arriving on October 5) without informing his family. He went missing from the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital on October 10, after being taken into custody by the police on October 8.
His disappearance prompted his son, Santon Lama, to file a Habeas Corpus petition in the Kerala High Court, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the search.
A decomposed body, strongly suspected to be Suraj Lama's, was recently found near the HMT premises in Kalamassery. Final confirmation is pending of the DNA test.
