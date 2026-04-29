ETV Bharat / state

How Madhya Pradesh Is Preventing Inbreeding Among Tigers Through Smart Conservation

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh, home to the largest tiger population in India, is going that extra mile to ensure its big cats do face consequence of hidden genetic threat, that is inbreeding. The warning signs were already visible when Gujarat’s Asiatic lions and Madhya Pradesh’s own hard-ground barasingha once faced a severe crisis as their populations became confined to limited habitats. With little opportunity to find unrelated mates, genetic diversity shrank, weakening the species and threatening their long-term survival.

Determined not to let the same fate befall its tigers, Madhya Pradesh has planned its own strategy.

How Madhya Pradesh Is Preventing Inbreeding Among Tigers Through Smart Conservation (ETV Bharat)

At the forefront of this effort is the sprawling Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve, one of the state’s largest tiger reserves. Conservationists here are carefully managing tiger populations, particularly in newly established reserves, to ensure healthy genetic exchange.

Their objective is to ensure that tigers must not remain isolated. By maintaining and strengthening wildlife corridors linking reserves, authorities are enabling tigers to move freely across forests, find unrelated mates and preserve robust bloodlines. This natural dispersal helps prevent inbreeding, a phenomenon that can lead to genetic disorders, reduced fertility and weakened immunity.

Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, explained the concept through a familiar human parallel. “Just as consanguineous marriages are discouraged in human society to avoid genetic disorders, the same principle applies to wildlife,” he said.