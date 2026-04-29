How Madhya Pradesh Is Preventing Inbreeding Among Tigers Through Smart Conservation
Drawing lessons from lions in Gujarat's Gir and its own barasingha, Madhya Pradesh is using corridors and translocation to ensure its tigers remain genetically diverse.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Sagar: Madhya Pradesh, home to the largest tiger population in India, is going that extra mile to ensure its big cats do face consequence of hidden genetic threat, that is inbreeding. The warning signs were already visible when Gujarat’s Asiatic lions and Madhya Pradesh’s own hard-ground barasingha once faced a severe crisis as their populations became confined to limited habitats. With little opportunity to find unrelated mates, genetic diversity shrank, weakening the species and threatening their long-term survival.
Determined not to let the same fate befall its tigers, Madhya Pradesh has planned its own strategy.
At the forefront of this effort is the sprawling Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve, one of the state’s largest tiger reserves. Conservationists here are carefully managing tiger populations, particularly in newly established reserves, to ensure healthy genetic exchange.
Their objective is to ensure that tigers must not remain isolated. By maintaining and strengthening wildlife corridors linking reserves, authorities are enabling tigers to move freely across forests, find unrelated mates and preserve robust bloodlines. This natural dispersal helps prevent inbreeding, a phenomenon that can lead to genetic disorders, reduced fertility and weakened immunity.
Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, explained the concept through a familiar human parallel. “Just as consanguineous marriages are discouraged in human society to avoid genetic disorders, the same principle applies to wildlife,” he said.
When closely related animals breed repeatedly within isolated habitats, harmful recessive genes become more likely to surface. In humans, such genetic issues can manifest as disorders like sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. In wildlife, the consequences can be equally devastating, he further explained.
India has already witnessed this. By the 1970s, Madhya Pradesh’s hard-ground barasingha population had come down to 70, largely due to inbreeding and habitat loss. Intensive conservation efforts, including translocation to different reserves, helped revive the species by restoring genetic variation. "There we had a problem that the species was not found anywhere else. But in case of tigers, we can get from different places ensuring separate bloodlines," he stated.
That lesson has become an example and shaped tiger conservation today.
When tigers disappeared from Nauradehi in 2011, officials under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s reintroduction programme, decided not to source all new tigers from a single reserve. Instead, they brought tigress Radha, originally from Pench Tiger Reserve via Kanha Tiger Reserve, while tiger Kishan arrived from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. A third tiger wandered into the reserve naturally, adding yet another genetic line, the official added.
This carefully planned move reduced the risk of future inbreeding while laying the foundation for a genetically strong tiger population.
Connectivity remains the backbone of the strategy. The Kanha-Pench corridor is widely regarded as one of India’s finest tiger corridors. Pench and Satpura Tiger Reserve are also linked, though mining activity has created some challenges. Nauradehi, meanwhile, enjoys strong connectivity with Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Panna Tiger Reserve.
If these corridors remain intact, tigers will continue to disperse naturally, ensuring healthy genetic exchange across landscapes. For a state celebrated as India’s Tiger State, protecting numbers is not enough. Preserving genetic strength is critical. Because in the wild, survival is more about diversity.
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