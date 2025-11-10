'How Long Delhi Be Allowed To Exist As A Gas Chamber?': Ex-J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid
Shesh Paul Vaid calls Delhi's air quality a 'humanitarian crisis' and seeks immediate action from government.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the alarming air quality in Delhi, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid said a 15-day trip to the national capital left him and his family with severe throat pain, running noses and burning sensation.
Taking to his X handle after returning to Jammu, the former DGP said the short visit appeared as if they've "inhaled a thousand cigarettes". Sharing his experience, he wrote, "My family and I returned to Jammu today after spending 15 days in New Delhi and we are all in bad shape. Severe throat pain, running noses, and a constant burning sensation as if we’ve inhaled a thousand cigarettes."
My family and I returned to Jammu today after spending 15 days in New Delhi and we are all in bad shape. Severe throat pain, running noses, and a constant burning sensation as if we’ve inhaled a thousand cigarettes. If this is what short-term visitors experience, imagine the…— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 9, 2025
He said that his experience during the short visit makes him think of the Delhiites who have to undergo this suffering throughout the year. "If this is what short-term visitors experience, imagine the suffering of Delhi’s children, the elderly, and those already living with lung disease," the post read.
The retired IPS officer urged the Supreme Court, Union Government and Delhi government to take "immediate action" calling the current situation a "humanitarian crisis". "If this humanitarian crisis does not jolt the Supreme Court, the Union Government, and the Delhi Government into immediate action, then what will? Where is the accountability? How long will Delhi be allowed to exist as a gas chamber?" he wrote.
Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone pic.twitter.com/3ctZELJmRN— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2025
Earlier in the day, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes described Delhi's "low levels of air quality" as "hard to digest". He even felt grateful for living in a small fishing village in Goa.
"Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa," he wrote on his X handle.
The air quality in Delhi has remained 'poor' to 'very poor', sometimes slipping into the 'severe' zone since Diwali. On Monday, the national capital experienced one of the worse visibility with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 at 7 am.
The CPCB's Sameer App and website stopped functioning for a long time after 12.15 pm, leaving citizens wondering as to how bad the situation has turned. Officials attributed it to a technical snag.
Also Read