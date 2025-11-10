ETV Bharat / state

'How Long Delhi Be Allowed To Exist As A Gas Chamber?': Ex-J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the alarming air quality in Delhi, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid said a 15-day trip to the national capital left him and his family with severe throat pain, running noses and burning sensation. Taking to his X handle after returning to Jammu, the former DGP said the short visit appeared as if they've "inhaled a thousand cigarettes". Sharing his experience, he wrote, "My family and I returned to Jammu today after spending 15 days in New Delhi and we are all in bad shape. Severe throat pain, running noses, and a constant burning sensation as if we’ve inhaled a thousand cigarettes." He said that his experience during the short visit makes him think of the Delhiites who have to undergo this suffering throughout the year. "If this is what short-term visitors experience, imagine the suffering of Delhi’s children, the elderly, and those already living with lung disease," the post read.