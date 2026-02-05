ETV Bharat / state

How Industrialist Sir Biren Changed Plan For Historic 'Burnpur House' To Save A Peepal Tree!

Asansol: The Asansol industrial area, mainly Burnpur and Kulti, is considered synonymous with industrial success and leadership of Bengali industrialist Sir Birendranath Mookherjee, popularly known as Sir Biren, who played a pivotal role in the development of the region's heavy industries.

Sir Biren's meticulous vision not only helped industry flourish but led the two towns to embrace modernity. He set an example of how development can be achieved while remaining responsible towards society and the environment.

ETV Bharat has brought to light an emotional and touching aspect of Sir Biren's personality as an industrialist. Respecting the sentiments and religious beliefs of the tribals, Sir Biren had changed the plan for his massive guesthouse simply to save a single peepal tree. The tree still stands tall in front of the famous Burnpur House of the IISCO factory, and is approximately 150 years old.

IISCO Factory and Sir Biren Mookherjee

The Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) factory was established in 1918 in the Hirapur area of ​​Asansol through the joint venture of Sir Birendranath Mookherjee's father, Rajendranath Mookherjee, and British industrialist Thomas Martin. Rajendranath Mookherjee also had another steel factory in Kulti and in 1924, Rajendranath's son, Birendranath Mookherjee, joined the IISCO factory as an assistant manager.

It was through his initiative that the Kulti steel factory was also merged with IISCO in 1936. Twenty-one years later, in 1957, Sir Birendranath Mookherjee was made the chairman of the IISCO factory's board of directors. Following this and with his meticulous vision, a blast furnace was built at the IISCO factory in Burnpur. Iron ore mines were purchased in Gua, Chiria, and Manoharpur in Odisha and open-cast coal mines were established in Chasnala in Jharkhand, and in Jitpur and Ramnagar near Asansol.

Not only that, Sir Biren built Asia's largest ropeway, which was operated from Chasnala to Burnpur for transporting coal. He had a 42-year-old relationship with the IISCO factory. In fact, the rise of this Bengali industrialist was extraordinary.