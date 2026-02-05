How Industrialist Sir Biren Changed Plan For Historic 'Burnpur House' To Save A Peepal Tree!
Burnpur House was initially supposed to be constructed next to Sir Biren Mookherjee's bungalow but plan was changed because of the peepal tree.
Asansol: The Asansol industrial area, mainly Burnpur and Kulti, is considered synonymous with industrial success and leadership of Bengali industrialist Sir Birendranath Mookherjee, popularly known as Sir Biren, who played a pivotal role in the development of the region's heavy industries.
Sir Biren's meticulous vision not only helped industry flourish but led the two towns to embrace modernity. He set an example of how development can be achieved while remaining responsible towards society and the environment.
ETV Bharat has brought to light an emotional and touching aspect of Sir Biren's personality as an industrialist. Respecting the sentiments and religious beliefs of the tribals, Sir Biren had changed the plan for his massive guesthouse simply to save a single peepal tree. The tree still stands tall in front of the famous Burnpur House of the IISCO factory, and is approximately 150 years old.
IISCO Factory and Sir Biren Mookherjee
The Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) factory was established in 1918 in the Hirapur area of Asansol through the joint venture of Sir Birendranath Mookherjee's father, Rajendranath Mookherjee, and British industrialist Thomas Martin. Rajendranath Mookherjee also had another steel factory in Kulti and in 1924, Rajendranath's son, Birendranath Mookherjee, joined the IISCO factory as an assistant manager.
It was through his initiative that the Kulti steel factory was also merged with IISCO in 1936. Twenty-one years later, in 1957, Sir Birendranath Mookherjee was made the chairman of the IISCO factory's board of directors. Following this and with his meticulous vision, a blast furnace was built at the IISCO factory in Burnpur. Iron ore mines were purchased in Gua, Chiria, and Manoharpur in Odisha and open-cast coal mines were established in Chasnala in Jharkhand, and in Jitpur and Ramnagar near Asansol.
Not only that, Sir Biren built Asia's largest ropeway, which was operated from Chasnala to Burnpur for transporting coal. He had a 42-year-old relationship with the IISCO factory. In fact, the rise of this Bengali industrialist was extraordinary.
Construction of Burnpur Guest House
Sir Biren Mookherjee's bungalow in Burnpur town was called 'Seven The Ridge'. Currently, it houses the public relations department of the IISCO factory. At that time, Biren Mookherjee thought of building a guest house for entertaining and accommodating guests and accordingly decided to build it next to the 'Seven The Ridge'.
He commissioned Martin & Burn to prepare the plans. Martin & Burn thus prepared a plan for a magnificent guest house. It was built in 1962 and named Burnpur Guest House, now known as Burnpur House. At that time, the construction cost was Rs 13 lakh rupees. Carpets were brought for this guest house from Bhadohi near Varanasi by trailer.
The Burnpur House of the IISCO factory has been modernised over years. Today, it accommodates ministers and high-ranking officials from India and abroad.
Burnpur House and the Peepal Tree
Over time, Burnpur House has undergone many renovations. A garden has been created in front of it and the entire area has been beautified. But, an ancient peepal tree still stands tall in front of the Burnpur House. An unknown history surrounding Sir Biren Mookherjee is associated with this peepal tree.
Bhaskar Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the IISCO factory, and Shyamal Holme Roy, a prominent writer and former IISCO employee, shared this history with ETV Bharat. They said that the Burnpur Guest House was supposed to be built right next to Sir Biren's bungalow, 'Seven The Ridge', in a straight line. After Martin & Burn Company prepared the plans, Sir Biren Mookherjee himself came to Burnpur, for the survey.
While the surveying was being done, an elderly tribal man was sitting there. The old man asked Sir Biren, "Sir, what will be built here?" Sir Biren told him, "A guest house will be built here."
But something bothered Sir Biren Mookherjee, so he repeatedly questioned why he had asked this. After being asked repeatedly, the old man stammered, "If a guest house is built here, a tree will have to be chopped down and it is connected to the religious sentiments and emotions of the tribal community."
Upon hearing this, Biren Mookherjee immediately halted work. and asked Martin & Burn to prepare a new plan. Accordingly, the plan for the guest house that was supposed to be built in a straight line with the 'Seven The Ridge' bungalow was cancelled. The guest house was shifted because of that tree.
Currently, that ancient peepal tree stands in front of Burnpur House, bearing witness to the sensitive emotions of Sir Biren Mookherjee. This peepal tree silently tells a story of empathy, respect, and responsible development, Bhaskar Kumar and Shyamal Holme Roy said.
