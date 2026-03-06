ETV Bharat / state

How Hyderabad Scientists Are Using DNA Technology To Track Wildlife Poachers Across India

Hyderabad: Despite strict regulations under the Wildlife Protection Act, illegal hunting and trafficking of protected species continue in several parts of the country. To tackle this growing threat, scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, Telangana, are helping law enforcement identify offenders using advanced DNA technology.

The institution’s specialised wildlife forensics wing, Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), has played a crucial role in solving 279 wildlife crime cases during 2024-25.

At the heart of this effort is the “Universal Primer” technology developed by CCMB scientists. This method allows experts to determine which animal a biological sample belongs to, even if it is only a tiny fragment of meat, bone, hair, skin, saliva or blood.

Reports generated by this technology are increasingly used as scientific evidence in court to prosecute those involved in wildlife poaching and illegal trade.

Technology Helps Identify Species From Tiny Samples

Investigators often recover small or damaged biological samples at crime scenes, making identification difficult. However, CCMB’s technology can analyse such fragments and precisely determine the species involved.

Scientists explain that DNA is extracted from the samples sent to the laboratory. Even when meat is cooked, or an animal has died long ago, a portion of DNA remains preserved in its cells. The extracted genetic code is then compared with the extensive wildlife DNA database maintained at CCMB.