How Hyderabad Scientists Are Using DNA Technology To Track Wildlife Poachers Across India
The Universal Primer, developed by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, helps identify animal species from tiny meat, bone, hair, skin, saliva or blood samples.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Despite strict regulations under the Wildlife Protection Act, illegal hunting and trafficking of protected species continue in several parts of the country. To tackle this growing threat, scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, Telangana, are helping law enforcement identify offenders using advanced DNA technology.
The institution’s specialised wildlife forensics wing, Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), has played a crucial role in solving 279 wildlife crime cases during 2024-25.
At the heart of this effort is the “Universal Primer” technology developed by CCMB scientists. This method allows experts to determine which animal a biological sample belongs to, even if it is only a tiny fragment of meat, bone, hair, skin, saliva or blood.
Reports generated by this technology are increasingly used as scientific evidence in court to prosecute those involved in wildlife poaching and illegal trade.
Technology Helps Identify Species From Tiny Samples
Investigators often recover small or damaged biological samples at crime scenes, making identification difficult. However, CCMB’s technology can analyse such fragments and precisely determine the species involved.
Scientists explain that DNA is extracted from the samples sent to the laboratory. Even when meat is cooked, or an animal has died long ago, a portion of DNA remains preserved in its cells. The extracted genetic code is then compared with the extensive wildlife DNA database maintained at CCMB.
Through this comparison, scientists can identify the species with high accuracy. According to officials, nearly 12,000 wildlife crime cases have been analysed using this technology since its introduction.
Useful In Detecting Meat Adulteration
The method has also proven useful in detecting meat adulteration. Consumers often suspect that restaurants may substitute one type of meat for another. By analysing DNA from cooked meat samples, scientists can confirm which animal the meat actually came from.
Training For Wildlife Veterinarians
Recognising the importance of proper evidence collection, CCMB-LaCONES recently organised special training sessions for wildlife veterinarians. Participants were taught how to collect biological samples from simulated hunting sites in forest conditions.
Experts also demonstrated scientific methods for preserving samples and extracting DNA, even from difficult materials such as processed animal skin.
“Accurate sample collection is the foundation of wildlife forensics,” a senior scientist involved in the programme said. “When used properly, DNA technology becomes a powerful tool to ensure that wildlife criminals do not escape the law.”
