ETV Bharat / state

How Fake Crime Branch And ACB Officials Allegedly Ran A Rs 30 Lakh Extortion Racket In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, on Monday carried out searches at several locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts after uncovering an alleged extortion racket in which fraudsters posed as Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to threaten people and extort money.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused allegedly targeted senior citizens claiming they were facing criminal complaints. They reportedly threatened victims with arrest and legal action before demanding money to settle the fabricated cases.

The investigation is being carried out in connection with FIR No. 18/2026, registered under Sections 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Crime Branch spokesperson said the gang allegedly extorted more than Rs 30 lakh from a senior citizen living in Srinagar. The fraudsters are accused of impersonating officials of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to gain the victim's trust and create fear of arrest.

As part of the investigation, the Special Crime Wing conducted searches at the residences of four accused persons in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. The searches are aimed at collecting evidence linked to the alleged extortion network.