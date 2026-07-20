How Fake Crime Branch And ACB Officials Allegedly Ran A Rs 30 Lakh Extortion Racket In Kashmir
The racket came to light after a senior citizen was extorted of Rs 30 lakh by fraudsters posing as Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Srinagar: The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, on Monday carried out searches at several locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts after uncovering an alleged extortion racket in which fraudsters posed as Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to threaten people and extort money.
According to the Crime Branch, the accused allegedly targeted senior citizens claiming they were facing criminal complaints. They reportedly threatened victims with arrest and legal action before demanding money to settle the fabricated cases.
The investigation is being carried out in connection with FIR No. 18/2026, registered under Sections 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A Crime Branch spokesperson said the gang allegedly extorted more than Rs 30 lakh from a senior citizen living in Srinagar. The fraudsters are accused of impersonating officials of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to gain the victim's trust and create fear of arrest.
As part of the investigation, the Special Crime Wing conducted searches at the residences of four accused persons in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. The searches are aimed at collecting evidence linked to the alleged extortion network.
The accused have been identified as Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (also known as Wani) of Rangil, Nagbal in Ganderbal district; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo of Khwaja Yarbal, Saidakadal in Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar of Kalal Doori, Naid Kadal in Srinagar; and Muneer Ahmad Mir of Gousia Colony, Elahi Bagh in Srinagar.
Officials said the case points to an organised group involved in impersonation and financial fraud. The investigation is continuing to determine whether more people were targeted by the gang and to identify any additional persons involved.
The Crime Branch also urged people across Jammu and Kashmir to remain alert against fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials.
The agency advised citizens not to trust anyone making threats or promises based on forged documents, fake identities or fabricated criminal cases. It appealed to the public to immediately report incidents involving cheating, forgery, cyber-enabled fraud, impersonation or other organised crimes to the nearest police station or the Crime Branch so that legal action can be taken promptly.
Officials said public awareness and timely reporting are essential to prevent such impersonation scams and protect people, particularly senior citizens, from financial fraud.
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