How Mahinder Kaur Took On Kangana Ranaut And Made Her Apologise In Court
Five years after her controversial comments against Mahinder Kaur, the elderly woman farmer from Punjab, BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut apologises in court.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Bathinda: It was a major milestone for Mahinder Kaur in her nearly five-year-long legal battle. The 78-year-old woman farmer from Punjab finally managed to churn out an apology from BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had to come all the way to the district court in Bathinda on Monday (Oct 27) in a defamation case dating back to the 2020 farmers' protest.
Ranaut was granted bail by the district court after she apologised to Kaur and her family. She had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get the summons and the case against her quashed, but could not.
Ranaut's controversial social media post during the farmers’ protest attracted massive criticism, following which Kaur filed a defamation complaint in January 2021, stating that her dignity and reputation had been harmed. In her post, Ranaut had mocked Kaur and alleged that "she is available in 100 rupees" to attend protests.
'Folded Hands'
Owing to her ill health, Kaur could not attend Monday's hearing, and it was her husband, Labh Singh, who appeared on her behalf.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Kaur’s counsel, Raghbir Singh Behniwal, said Ranaut "folded her hands" and apologised in the court.
"She apologised to the court with folded hands and said she had retweeted that post...But Baba ji (Labh Singh) asked how come she remembered to apologise now, after four years, after all those letters and notices we had sent to her," the lawyer said.
"After furnishing the bail bond, she (Ranaut) wanted to apologise to Mata ji (Kaur). But since she was absent due to health reasons, Baba ji said they would decide (whether or not to forgive Ranaut) after discussing it with the family," he added.
Ranaut had also moved an application seeking permanent exemption from appearing in court personally on security grounds, which they have opposed, the lawyer said.
Speaking on behalf of his wife, Labh Singh said if Ranaut had apologised earlier, there would not have been such a fuss. "It has been four years since the case was filed...Everything is in the hands of God. Whatever decision is made is acceptable to us," he said.
Asked if they would forgive her since she has apologised, he said they also need time to think since it was not just about them but about the whole of Punjab.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Ranaut said the controversy had been "blown out of proportion". "I have spoken to the husband of Mahinder Kaur ji. If Mata ji felt bad in some way, I apologise," the BJP MP said.
"During the farmers’ protest, many memes were circulating and I commented on one inadvertently. It was turned into a controversy...to spoil my ties with Punjab. There is no doubt about the respect and love I have for the mothers of Punjab and Himachal. I told the same to the Magistrate today," Ranaut told media after appearing in the court.
The case has now been transferred from the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class to the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Special Court). The next hearing is scheduled for November 24.
'Will Fight To Maintain This Honour'
Speaking to a reporter before the court hearing, Kaur said she would discuss with her family and their lawyer whether or not to forgive if Ranaut apologises to her.
"We may forgive her if we decide so. Or we will go ahead with whatever the court's decision would be. Her movies are banned in Punjab. We will decide whether to forgive her after discussing it with the farmers as well," she said.
Kaur recently told a publication that she has worked hard all her life and "will fight to maintain this honour". The elderly farmer owns 13 acres of land in Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, but lives in a modest and old-fashioned home with her husband and their son.
Kaur's daughter-in-law died of an infection a year and a half ago and her son has been bedridden for the last three months due to a severe leg infection.
“My son, the youngest, is unwell, my daughter-in-law has gone, leaving behind no child. The house runs on my shoulders now. But I will not step back from this fight,” she said.
The Controversial Post
In December 2020, Kangana Ranaut, in a now-deleted tweet, had misidentified Kaur as Bilkis Bano, another elderly woman who was at the forefront of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and alleged that she was 'available for Rs 100' to attend protests.
The post drew immediate criticism and Kaur filed a defamation complaint in January 2021 stating that her dignity and reputation had been harmed.
In 2022, a judicial magistrate in Bathinda issued a summons directing Ranaut to appear in court. The actress later approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the complaint and the lower court’s order.
The high court dismissed her petition, finding no merit in it. Ranaut then moved the Supreme Court but on September 12 this year, the apex court refused to entertain her plea. Subsequently, her legal team withdrew the special leave petition (SLP).
Read More