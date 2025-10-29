ETV Bharat / state

How Mahinder Kaur Took On Kangana Ranaut And Made Her Apologise In Court

Bathinda: It was a major milestone for Mahinder Kaur in her nearly five-year-long legal battle. The 78-year-old woman farmer from Punjab finally managed to churn out an apology from BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had to come all the way to the district court in Bathinda on Monday (Oct 27) in a defamation case dating back to the 2020 farmers' protest.

Ranaut was granted bail by the district court after she apologised to Kaur and her family. She had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get the summons and the case against her quashed, but could not.

Ranaut's controversial social media post during the farmers’ protest attracted massive criticism, following which Kaur filed a defamation complaint in January 2021, stating that her dignity and reputation had been harmed. In her post, Ranaut had mocked Kaur and alleged that "she is available in 100 rupees" to attend protests.

'Folded Hands'

Owing to her ill health, Kaur could not attend Monday's hearing, and it was her husband, Labh Singh, who appeared on her behalf.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Kaur’s counsel, Raghbir Singh Behniwal, said Ranaut "folded her hands" and apologised in the court.

"She apologised to the court with folded hands and said she had retweeted that post...But Baba ji (Labh Singh) asked how come she remembered to apologise now, after four years, after all those letters and notices we had sent to her," the lawyer said.

"After furnishing the bail bond, she (Ranaut) wanted to apologise to Mata ji (Kaur). But since she was absent due to health reasons, Baba ji said they would decide (whether or not to forgive Ranaut) after discussing it with the family," he added.

Ranaut had also moved an application seeking permanent exemption from appearing in court personally on security grounds, which they have opposed, the lawyer said.

Speaking on behalf of his wife, Labh Singh said if Ranaut had apologised earlier, there would not have been such a fuss. "It has been four years since the case was filed...Everything is in the hands of God. Whatever decision is made is acceptable to us," he said.

Asked if they would forgive her since she has apologised, he said they also need time to think since it was not just about them but about the whole of Punjab.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Ranaut said the controversy had been "blown out of proportion". "I have spoken to the husband of Mahinder Kaur ji. If Mata ji felt bad in some way, I apologise," the BJP MP said.