ETV Bharat / state

Over 500 Youths From Rajasthan Trapped In Cyber Scam Centres In Southeast Asia

Jaipur: With cybercrime cases continuing to rise in Rajasthan, the issue of 'digital arrest' scams has once again come into focus after a recent case in Jaipur in which a retired judge was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.5 crore.

An investigation has revealed that many digital arrest and other cyber fraud operations targeting Indians are being run from scam centres spread across five Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Young people from India, Pakistan and Nepal are allegedly held as 'cyber slaves' at these centres and forced to carry out online fraud. Most of the centres are reportedly controlled by Chinese operators. Surveillance at these facilities is so strict that workers are often prohibited from speaking freely with one another. Many do not even know each other’s real names and communicate using code names assigned by their operators.

A young man from Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region who managed to escape from a cyber-slavery network said that he had been offered a job in Cambodia with promises of work in data entry and social media advertising. He was promised a monthly salary of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000.

After reaching Cambodia, he found that he was being forced to carry out cyber fraud and scams targeting Indian citizens. The victim said that when he told the gang that he did not want to participate in this, he was taken to a separate room and demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to come back to India.

He continued working since he couldn’t pay the money. He also informed that he did not receive his full salary either. The operators allegedly made unfair deductions from his salary and paid him about $100-$150 a month.

He saved the money and paid off the alleged penalty to return home after six months.

According to the survivor, Chinese handlers exercise overall control over the scam centres. They generally do not communicate directly in Hindi or English and use translators instead.

The operators speak in Chinese, while translators communicate their instructions in Hindi or English to the workers. Similarly, conversations in Hindi or English are translated into Chinese for the operators. The survivor said the Chinese handlers are responsible for running the wider network.

The survivor said workers at the scam centres are made to work for 12 to 14 hours a day. The networks allegedly lure victims through attractive job advertisements posted on social media platforms. They also target people through fake investment schemes promising high returns and advertisements offering easy work-from-home income.