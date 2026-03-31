ETV Bharat / state

'How Can We Afford Rs 16 Cr?': Couple Turn To Govt As Son Battles Rare Disorder In Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Parents of a four-year-old boy suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) have appealed for government aid to purchase a Rs 16-crore injection, which they have been told is the only cure for this rare genetic disorder.

What began as a joyful chapter in the life of this young couple, Kosuri Balaji and Hemima, residents of Ganganapalli in Kakinada Rural mandal, has now turned into a desperate fight to save their son, Moses Roy, who was diagnosed with the genetic disorder, a condition that progressively weakens muscles and affects basic movements.

"We never imagined our happiness would turn into such pain. Every day is a battle for our child," the parents said.

Moses was undergoing treatment at a neurocare facility in Kakinada when doctors confirmed that his illness stems from a genetic defect. Since then, the family has been running from pillar to post, ensuring treatment at a children’s hospital in the city. The cost, however, has been nearly Rs 50,000 per month and the family has already fallen into a debt of Rs 10 lakh over the last three years.

However, the biggest shock for the couple came when doctors revealed that the only effective treatment is a one-time gene therapy injection called Zolgensma, costing around Rs 16 crore. Doctors said the injection, administered into the spine, is currently considered a breakthrough treatment for children suffering from SMA.