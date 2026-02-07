ETV Bharat / state

How Can They Still Lie Without Repenting For The Grave Offence?: Former TTD EO On Ghee Adulteration

Amaravati: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) LV Subramanyam said that despite deliberately mixing some chemicals into the ghee supplied to the temple for making laddoo prasad, the YSRCP regime is lying about it.

Expressing his displeasure over the recent arguments made by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Reddy, the then TTD chairman Subba Reddy, and Karunakar Reddy, a special invitee to the purchases committee, he said, "In the case of Lord Venkateswara, we slap our cheeks, beg for forgiveness, prostrate ourselves, fast, and perform penances even for a small mistake committed unknowingly. But here, they have deliberately and with criminal intent mixed chemicals into the ghee used for the laddoo prasad. Even after tests proved it to be adulterated, they continue to lie? Why are they saying, 'Oh, no animal fat was mixed... only chemicals were added'? Don't they think that's an offence?"

The retired IAS officer said they manufactured ghee that wasn't actually ghee by mixing chemicals, and then used it for lighting lamps before Lord Venkateswara, and for the laddoo prasad and other offerings. "A grave offence has been committed. This is a curse upon humanity. At least now, stop your arguments and justifications, and perform penance," he added.

"How can they argue that it's not wrong to offer a substance resembling oil mixed with chemicals instead of ghee in the offering to Lord Venkateswara? It has been proven with evidence that the ghee used in the laddu prasad is adulterated. They took bills worth Rs 250 crores without a single drop of ghee. Why are they still coming up with illogical arguments and claiming they haven't done anything wrong? The devotees are very angry and agitated. They will revolt and retaliate," he said further.

He demanded that whoever is at fault needs to be exposed instead of lying about the adulteration. "Whoever committed the mistake, come to Tirumala, perform prostrations, or offer your hair, and admit it," he told Eenadu-ETV Bharat on Friday.

Subramanyam said that the fact that they planned which chemical to mix so that the ghee would smell and look like ghee, went to various places, brought in different people as partners to carry out this entire affair, clearly showing how big a conspiracy it was. "The criminal intent is evident in this. When the samples were tested in 2022, the ghee was found to be adulterated. Despite that, they continued to use the same ghee, which clearly shows that this was done intentionally," he added.

The former bureaucrat said the entire Hindu community must unite and demand that the government explain what action will be taken against this conspiracy and grave offence. "We must appeal to the court to ensure that those responsible are punished. Until they admit their mistake and perform penance, none of them should be allowed to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Both the then executive officer (EO) and chairman are responsible," he noted.