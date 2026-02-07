How Can They Still Lie Without Repenting For The Grave Offence?: Former TTD EO On Ghee Adulteration
Retired IAS officer LV Subramanyam said whoever has committed the mistake should come to Tirumala, prostrate before Lord Venkateswara and offer their hair as penance.
Amaravati: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) LV Subramanyam said that despite deliberately mixing some chemicals into the ghee supplied to the temple for making laddoo prasad, the YSRCP regime is lying about it.
Expressing his displeasure over the recent arguments made by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Reddy, the then TTD chairman Subba Reddy, and Karunakar Reddy, a special invitee to the purchases committee, he said, "In the case of Lord Venkateswara, we slap our cheeks, beg for forgiveness, prostrate ourselves, fast, and perform penances even for a small mistake committed unknowingly. But here, they have deliberately and with criminal intent mixed chemicals into the ghee used for the laddoo prasad. Even after tests proved it to be adulterated, they continue to lie? Why are they saying, 'Oh, no animal fat was mixed... only chemicals were added'? Don't they think that's an offence?"
The retired IAS officer said they manufactured ghee that wasn't actually ghee by mixing chemicals, and then used it for lighting lamps before Lord Venkateswara, and for the laddoo prasad and other offerings. "A grave offence has been committed. This is a curse upon humanity. At least now, stop your arguments and justifications, and perform penance," he added.
"How can they argue that it's not wrong to offer a substance resembling oil mixed with chemicals instead of ghee in the offering to Lord Venkateswara? It has been proven with evidence that the ghee used in the laddu prasad is adulterated. They took bills worth Rs 250 crores without a single drop of ghee. Why are they still coming up with illogical arguments and claiming they haven't done anything wrong? The devotees are very angry and agitated. They will revolt and retaliate," he said further.
He demanded that whoever is at fault needs to be exposed instead of lying about the adulteration. "Whoever committed the mistake, come to Tirumala, perform prostrations, or offer your hair, and admit it," he told Eenadu-ETV Bharat on Friday.
Subramanyam said that the fact that they planned which chemical to mix so that the ghee would smell and look like ghee, went to various places, brought in different people as partners to carry out this entire affair, clearly showing how big a conspiracy it was. "The criminal intent is evident in this. When the samples were tested in 2022, the ghee was found to be adulterated. Despite that, they continued to use the same ghee, which clearly shows that this was done intentionally," he added.
The former bureaucrat said the entire Hindu community must unite and demand that the government explain what action will be taken against this conspiracy and grave offence. "We must appeal to the court to ensure that those responsible are punished. Until they admit their mistake and perform penance, none of them should be allowed to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Both the then executive officer (EO) and chairman are responsible," he noted.
According to Subramanyam, the executive officer holds a crucial responsibility, as he is not an ordinary officer but a devoted servant of Lord Venkateswara. "If he identifies any mistake or suspects that a mistake is being committed, he must bring it to the attention of the chairman. If they do not listen, he must bring it to the attention of the government. The government took action against EO Anil Kumar Singhal precisely because he failed to prevent any wrongdoing in the service of the Lord. The chairman is equally responsible for preventing such mistakes. They are like two horses pulling the same carriage," he added.
He said the system for supplying ghee to temples across Andhra Pradesh should be made foolproof by emulating the Amul model. "Farmers in the combined Chittoor and Nellore districts should be encouraged to raise indigenous cows, and an agreement should be entered with them that milk supplied by them should be used for preparing ghee. The farmers will supply the milk with devotion, considering that they are offering it to the Lord," he added.
He said milk collection centres should be established to collect milk, from which butter should be extracted to make ghee. "This way, the TTD will have a complete knowledge of the source of ghee. Doing this will also provide income to 20,000-30,000 farmer families," he added.
Monoglycerides Imported form Korea: SIT
Meanwhile, the SIT investigation has revealed that Bhole Baba Dairy, which supplied lakhs of kilograms of adulterated ghee to Tirumala during the YSRCP regime, used a chemical called monoglycerides, imported by Delhi-based Raghubir Sharan Overseas company from Korea, on a large scale in the production. It has also been found that the monoglycerides were supplied to Bhole Baba Dairy by Sugandh Oil Company.
An SIT raid on April 23, 2025, seized large quantities of monoglycerides with Venus brand labels in 200 kg drums. The labels indicated that these were manufactured by the 'IL Shin Wells Co. Limited' in Korea. A few days later, when SIT officials inspected Bhole Baba Dairy in Bhagwanpur of Uttarakhand, they also found the same substance. The SIT charge sheet mentioned that adulterated ghee was manufactured using these and supplied to Tirumala.
What are Monoglycerides?
Monoglycerides are generally manufactured from vegetable oils or animal fats. Monoglycerides made from vegetables are more expensive, while those made from animal fats are cheaper. Due to the lower price, there are suspicions that monoglycerides made from animal fats might have been used for the adulteration. The fact that the NDDB-CALF laboratory reports indicated the possible presence of pig and beef fats in the ghee samples sent by TTD in July 2024 strongly suggests that monoglycerides made from animal fats were likely used in the adulterated ghee. However, the SIT did not conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.
