ETV Bharat / state

How A Teacher's Facebook Videos Drew Donations To Transform A Government School In Karnataka

Belagavi: On this Teachers’ Day, the story of Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Bhutaramanahatti near Belagavi stands out from other institutions in Karnataka. A science teacher’s idea of showcasing students’ talents on social media has helped transform this government school, with donors contributing over Rs 1 crore toward its development.

The school gained popularity earlier as well when the teacher Basavaraj Sungari used his innovative teaching techniques and technology to help students excel. The initiatives have brought several educationists, teachers and even bureaucrats to visit this school and declare it a Model School.

Students posing for a group photo inside a science lab (ETV Bharat)

Sungari, who has been teaching at the school for 17 years, started a Facebook page, 'Nammoor Sarkar Shale Bhootaramanhatti', in 2012. He captures and uploads videos of students participating in activities regularly. His photos and videos of science projects, performing arts, and creative crafts showcase the school's dynamic environment to attract donors and education enthusiasts.

"Several donors came forward to provide equipment and other facilities instead of giving cash directly. The school has also received over Rs 1 crore in support so far," Sungari said.

A view of a science lab (ETV Bharat)

He noted that after viewing the school's videos on Facebook, numerous donors visited the campus to contribute essential equipment, supplies, and other in-kind donations.

Prominent contributors include retired professor Ambika Shinge, the Rajalakshmi Children's Foundation, and Dr Purushottam Kulkarni, Sungari said. According to him, a team from Citrix in Bengaluru also contributed to the school, alongside hundreds of other donors who chose to remain anonymous.