How A Teacher's Facebook Videos Drew Donations To Transform A Government School In Karnataka
A Karnataka government school teacher’s Facebook videos showcasing student talents attracted donations, transforming the institution into an award-winning model school, reports Siddana Gowda Patil
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Belagavi: On this Teachers’ Day, the story of Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Bhutaramanahatti near Belagavi stands out from other institutions in Karnataka. A science teacher’s idea of showcasing students’ talents on social media has helped transform this government school, with donors contributing over Rs 1 crore toward its development.
The school gained popularity earlier as well when the teacher Basavaraj Sungari used his innovative teaching techniques and technology to help students excel. The initiatives have brought several educationists, teachers and even bureaucrats to visit this school and declare it a Model School.
Sungari, who has been teaching at the school for 17 years, started a Facebook page, 'Nammoor Sarkar Shale Bhootaramanhatti', in 2012. He captures and uploads videos of students participating in activities regularly. His photos and videos of science projects, performing arts, and creative crafts showcase the school's dynamic environment to attract donors and education enthusiasts.
"Several donors came forward to provide equipment and other facilities instead of giving cash directly. The school has also received over Rs 1 crore in support so far," Sungari said.
He noted that after viewing the school's videos on Facebook, numerous donors visited the campus to contribute essential equipment, supplies, and other in-kind donations.
Prominent contributors include retired professor Ambika Shinge, the Rajalakshmi Children's Foundation, and Dr Purushottam Kulkarni, Sungari said. According to him, a team from Citrix in Bengaluru also contributed to the school, alongside hundreds of other donors who chose to remain anonymous.
Sungari said the support helped the school establish three laboratories, including an atomic science laboratory and a mathematics and social science laboratory.
"It also added a digital library, digital lab, projectors, digital boards, high-tech toilets, a drinking water unit, auditorium, lunchroom, sound system and other infrastructure," he said.
The Bhutaramanahatti school, which is now a model education institution, had also decided not to make children bookworms. "We want to encourage them to take part in different activities and create an atmosphere that promotes scientific thinking," Sungari added.
The school, which earlier had classes only up to fourth grade, now has classes from LKG to Class 10 and has enrolled about 492 students. The teachers include several permanent and six guest instructors, who are appointed on a need basis. “Some children who had earlier studied in private schools have joined the government school. This shows our success,” Sungari said.
Snehalatha Hiremath, a Hindi teacher at the school, acknowledged the role of Facebook videos. “Social media played an important role in attracting donors. If all government schools develop like ours, no one will go to private schools,” she said.
A student told ETV Bharat that the school is different and special from other schools. “We have the best facilities that private schools do not have. The teachers teach us with special care. They make us learn from them. They have made us so enthusiastic that we can explain science, mathematical models, and experiments ourselves,” he said.
Village elder Maruti Patil said students from other schools now visit the campus to see its laboratories. Headmaster SI Khanpet expressed similar views, saying the school has become a model because of the efforts of its teachers and students.
The school recently received the state government’s 'Swabhimani Public School' award and a Rs 5 lakh cash prize. District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and MLC Sabanna Talwar have helped the school as well, said Sungari.
However, the school now faces a shortage of classrooms after Classes 9 and 10 were introduced this year. “There are 32 students in Class 10 and 46 in Class 9. Some classes are being conducted in the digital library and another room," Sungari said. Teachers have appealed to the government for two additional classrooms to accommodate the growing number of students.
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