'How 34% Reservation Was Provided To BCs While Report Still Under Consideration?' Andhra Pradesh HC
The court asks state government to provide statistical data and justify the basis for the reservation.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned officials from the state Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments on how Government Orders (GOs) providing 34 percent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections were issued while the report of the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission is still under review.
A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan asked the officials to justify their decision and directed them to provide the statistical data used for granting reservation to BCs.
A hearing was held in the court on Wednesday regarding a Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the government orders that provided 34 percent reservation to BCs. The Court said that it would hear all petitions related to local body elections on September 16.
Advocate Tandava Yogesh, who filed the PIL, presented his arguments during the hearing saying, "The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench has ruled that total reservations must not exceed 50 percent. The High Court had previously struck down the 2019 Government Order (GO) that provided 34 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), bringing the total reservation, including that for SCs and STs, to 59.85 percent in the Birru Pratap Reddy case. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against that High Court order was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Currently, providing 34 percent reservation to BCs results in a total reservation of 61.08 percent for rural local body elections. Therefore, those GOs should be set aside."
Advocate Gundala Siva Prasad Reddy, representing another petitioner, Narasimha Sharma, argued, "BC reservations are being exploited for political gain. The government has not yet made the Mishra Commission report public."
Advocate General (AG) Dammalapati Srinivas informed the High Court that the report submitted by retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra is currently under the government's consideration. "The government has not yet taken a decision regarding the commission's recommendations.Thirty four percent reservation was provided to BCs based on the statistics contained in the report.
Presenting arguments on behalf of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments, senior Supreme Court Advocate Devadatt Kamat said, "The stipulation that reservations must be limited to 50 percent is not an immutable rule. The Constitution does not mandate such a limit. We provided 34 percent reservation for BCs based on data from the report submitted by the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission and details from the comprehensive household survey. Total reservations exceeded the 50 percent mark following the provision of 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The Supreme Court has upheld the EWS reservation. Against this backdrop, the government holds the authority to make decisions regarding reservations."
Responding to these arguments, the bench questioned how 34 percent reservation for BCs could be restored based on the Supreme Court's verdict on EWS reservation, given that courts had previously ruled against providing 34 percent reservation to BCs. It remarked that EWS reservation cannot be equated with BC reservation.
In response, Kamath said that state governments have the flexibility to make decisions exceeding the 50 percent limit by taking local conditions into account. He noted that the Supreme Court had given the green signal to conduct local body elections in Maharashtra even though reservations exceeded the 50 percent cap.
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