ETV Bharat / state

'How 34% Reservation Was Provided To BCs While Report Still Under Consideration?' Andhra Pradesh HC

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned officials from the state Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments on how Government Orders (GOs) providing 34 percent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections were issued while the report of the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission is still under review.

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan asked the officials to justify their decision and directed them to provide the statistical data used for granting reservation to BCs.

A hearing was held in the court on Wednesday regarding a Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the government orders that provided 34 percent reservation to BCs. The Court said that it would hear all petitions related to local body elections on September 16.

Advocate Tandava Yogesh, who filed the PIL, presented his arguments during the hearing saying, "The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench has ruled that total reservations must not exceed 50 percent. The High Court had previously struck down the 2019 Government Order (GO) that provided 34 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), bringing the total reservation, including that for SCs and STs, to 59.85 percent in the Birru Pratap Reddy case. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against that High Court order was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Currently, providing 34 percent reservation to BCs results in a total reservation of 61.08 percent for rural local body elections. Therefore, those GOs should be set aside."

Advocate Gundala Siva Prasad Reddy, representing another petitioner, Narasimha Sharma, argued, "BC reservations are being exploited for political gain. The government has not yet made the Mishra Commission report public."