ETV Bharat / state

How 17 Prisoners Pulled Off The Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: A Prisoner Feign A Seizure, Assaults Prison Guard, Keys Seized, Main Gate Flung Open

Theni: A fake medical emergency, a sudden assault on prison guards, keys snatched in the ensuing chaos and the main gate thrown open — this is how 17 prisoners allegedly broke out of the Thekkampatti District Prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday night, triggering a massive manhunt across forested terrain and neighbouring Keralam state.

Thirteen of the escapees have been apprehended so far, while the police are searching for the remaining four fugitives, Tamil Police tweeted on Tuesday evening. Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and Special Task Force teams were deployed, while drones, sniffer dogs, vehicle checks have been pressed into service as investigators race against time to track down the fugitives.

The prison department's account of the incident has brought the sequence of events into sharper focus, raising questions about security arrangements at a facility that was housing substantially more inmates than its sanctioned capacity.

A Cry For Help Turns Into A Jailbreak

According to a statement issued by the district prison administration, the escape unfolded at around 10 PM on Monday (October 26), when some inmates raised an alarm, claiming that a prisoner in the third block was suffering a seizure.

Responding to the call, Grade II prison guard Stalin Prabhu arrived at the spot to attend to the purported medical emergency. But what appeared to be a call for assistance allegedly turned into a coordinated assault.

The inmates attacked Stalin Prabhu before assaulting other guards on duty, the prison department said.

Amid the confusion, the prisoners allegedly seized the keys from the guards, used them to open the main prison gate and fled.

Within moments, 17 inmates had escaped from the facility, leaving prison authorities scrambling to respond to the security breach.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Whether the escape was planned in advance, or how the inmates managed to overpower the guards and gain access to the keys, remains under investigation.

Prison Housing 334 Inmates Against Capacity Of 200

The incident has also drawn attention to the prison's inmate population.

The Thekkampatti District Prison, established in 2019, has a sanctioned capacity of 200 inmates. However, according to the prison department's statement, 334 prisoners were lodged there as of October 26 — 134 more than its stated capacity.

The facility houses more than 100 prisoners, including undertrial inmates from Theni, Madurai and other southern districts.