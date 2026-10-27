ETV Bharat / state

How 17 Prisoners Pulled Off The Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: A Prisoner Feign A Seizure, Assaults Prison Guard, Keys Seized, Main Gate Flung Open

13 recaptured, four still on the run; overcrowding, alleged assault on guards and a daring escape trigger a massive manhunt in Theni and neighbouring Keralam.

Massive Jailbreak IN Tamil Nadu 17 Escape from Thekkampatti Prison ESCAPE AT AROUND 10 PM MONDAY A prisoner feigned a seizure Prison guard Stalin Prabhu attacked
The entrance of Thekkampatti District Prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Theni: A fake medical emergency, a sudden assault on prison guards, keys snatched in the ensuing chaos and the main gate thrown open — this is how 17 prisoners allegedly broke out of the Thekkampatti District Prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday night, triggering a massive manhunt across forested terrain and neighbouring Keralam state.

Thirteen of the escapees have been apprehended so far, while the police are searching for the remaining four fugitives, Tamil Police tweeted on Tuesday evening. Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and Special Task Force teams were deployed, while drones, sniffer dogs, vehicle checks have been pressed into service as investigators race against time to track down the fugitives.

The prison department's account of the incident has brought the sequence of events into sharper focus, raising questions about security arrangements at a facility that was housing substantially more inmates than its sanctioned capacity.

A Cry For Help Turns Into A Jailbreak

According to a statement issued by the district prison administration, the escape unfolded at around 10 PM on Monday (October 26), when some inmates raised an alarm, claiming that a prisoner in the third block was suffering a seizure.

Responding to the call, Grade II prison guard Stalin Prabhu arrived at the spot to attend to the purported medical emergency. But what appeared to be a call for assistance allegedly turned into a coordinated assault.

The inmates attacked Stalin Prabhu before assaulting other guards on duty, the prison department said.

Amid the confusion, the prisoners allegedly seized the keys from the guards, used them to open the main prison gate and fled.

Within moments, 17 inmates had escaped from the facility, leaving prison authorities scrambling to respond to the security breach.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Whether the escape was planned in advance, or how the inmates managed to overpower the guards and gain access to the keys, remains under investigation.

Prison Housing 334 Inmates Against Capacity Of 200

The incident has also drawn attention to the prison's inmate population.

The Thekkampatti District Prison, established in 2019, has a sanctioned capacity of 200 inmates. However, according to the prison department's statement, 334 prisoners were lodged there as of October 26 — 134 more than its stated capacity.

The facility houses more than 100 prisoners, including undertrial inmates from Theni, Madurai and other southern districts.

Although the reported overcrowding does not, by itself, establish the cause of the escape, the gap between the prison's sanctioned capacity and its actual inmate population adds another dimension to questions about security, staffing and prison management.

13 Caught, 4 Remain Elusive

Police moved swiftly after the escape, arresting four prisoners on Monday night and apprehending nine on Tuesday morning.

The search for the remaining four has since intensified, with special teams conducting operations across Theni district and surrounding areas.

The hilly and forested terrain around the prison has complicated the search. Police are using drone cameras to scan difficult-to-access stretches, while sniffer dogs and intensified vehicle checks are helping investigators pursue leads.

Authorities have also stepped up vigilance along routes that could be used to leave the district, including those connecting Tamil Nadu with neighbouring Kerala.

10 Prison Staff Suspended

The jailbreak has prompted disciplinary action against prison personnel.

The prison department said 10 staff members from the Theni District Prison had been suspended for alleged negligence of duty. The action followed an examination of the circumstances surrounding the escape and the conduct of personnel on duty.

The suspensions come amid questions over how the inmates were able to attack several guards, seize the keys and open the main gate before escaping.

Investigators are expected to examine the sequence of events, the deployment of staff and the security arrangements at the time of the incident.

Also read

17 Prisoners Escape From Tamil Nadu's Theni Jail After Attacking Guards; Five Arrested, 10 Prison Staff Suspended

Missing Seven-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Abandoned House In Tamil Nadu; Friend's Mother Arrested

TAGGED:

MASSIVE JAILBREAK IN TAMIL NADU
17 ESCAPE FROM THEKKAMPATTI PRISON
ESCAPE AT AROUND 10 PM MONDAY
A PRISONER FEIGNED A SEIZURE
PRISON GUARD STALIN PRABHU ATTACKED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.