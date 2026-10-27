How 17 Prisoners Pulled Off The Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: A Prisoner Feign A Seizure, Assaults Prison Guard, Keys Seized, Main Gate Flung Open
13 recaptured, four still on the run; overcrowding, alleged assault on guards and a daring escape trigger a massive manhunt in Theni and neighbouring Keralam.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Theni: A fake medical emergency, a sudden assault on prison guards, keys snatched in the ensuing chaos and the main gate thrown open — this is how 17 prisoners allegedly broke out of the Thekkampatti District Prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday night, triggering a massive manhunt across forested terrain and neighbouring Keralam state.
Thirteen of the escapees have been apprehended so far, while the police are searching for the remaining four fugitives, Tamil Police tweeted on Tuesday evening. Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and Special Task Force teams were deployed, while drones, sniffer dogs, vehicle checks have been pressed into service as investigators race against time to track down the fugitives.
The prison department's account of the incident has brought the sequence of events into sharper focus, raising questions about security arrangements at a facility that was housing substantially more inmates than its sanctioned capacity.
A Cry For Help Turns Into A Jailbreak
According to a statement issued by the district prison administration, the escape unfolded at around 10 PM on Monday (October 26), when some inmates raised an alarm, claiming that a prisoner in the third block was suffering a seizure.
Responding to the call, Grade II prison guard Stalin Prabhu arrived at the spot to attend to the purported medical emergency. But what appeared to be a call for assistance allegedly turned into a coordinated assault.
The inmates attacked Stalin Prabhu before assaulting other guards on duty, the prison department said.
Amid the confusion, the prisoners allegedly seized the keys from the guards, used them to open the main prison gate and fled.
Within moments, 17 inmates had escaped from the facility, leaving prison authorities scrambling to respond to the security breach.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Whether the escape was planned in advance, or how the inmates managed to overpower the guards and gain access to the keys, remains under investigation.
Prison Housing 334 Inmates Against Capacity Of 200
தேனி கிளைச் சிறையிலிருந்து தப்பிய 13 கைதிகள் பிடிபட்டனர் தேனி கிளைச் சிறையிலிருந்து கைதிகள் தப்பியோடிய தகவல் கிடைத்ததும், வாகனத் தணிக்கை மற்றும் தீவிர தேடுதல் நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொள்ள சிறப்புக் குழுக்கள் அமைக்கப்பட்டன. ஆயுதப்படை, தமிழ்நாடு சிறப்புக் காவல் படை மற்றும் சிறப்புப் பணிக்குழுவினர் தேடுதல் பணியில் ஈடுபடுத்தப்பட்டனர். மேலும், ட்ரோன்கள் மூலம் சுற்றுவட்டாரப் பகுதிகள் கண்காணிக்கப்பட்டன. இந்தத் தீவிர நடவடிக்கையின் மூலம் இதுவரை தப்பியோடிய 13 கைதிகள் பிடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். மீதமுள்ள கைதிகளைக் கண்டறிந்து பிடிக்கும் பணி தொடர்ந்து நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. THENI JAIL ESCAPE: 13 PRISONERS SECURED Information about the escape of prisoners from Theni Sub jail, special teams were formed to conduct vehicle checks and intensive combing operations. Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police and Special Task Force teams were deployed, while drones were used to scan the surrounding areas. So far, 13 escaped prisoners have been secured. The operation is continuing to trace and secure the remaining escapees. #TamilNaduPolice #TheniPolice #PoliceInAction— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) October 27, 2026
The incident has also drawn attention to the prison's inmate population.
The Thekkampatti District Prison, established in 2019, has a sanctioned capacity of 200 inmates. However, according to the prison department's statement, 334 prisoners were lodged there as of October 26 — 134 more than its stated capacity.
The facility houses more than 100 prisoners, including undertrial inmates from Theni, Madurai and other southern districts.
Although the reported overcrowding does not, by itself, establish the cause of the escape, the gap between the prison's sanctioned capacity and its actual inmate population adds another dimension to questions about security, staffing and prison management.
13 Caught, 4 Remain Elusive
Police moved swiftly after the escape, arresting four prisoners on Monday night and apprehending nine on Tuesday morning.
The search for the remaining four has since intensified, with special teams conducting operations across Theni district and surrounding areas.
The hilly and forested terrain around the prison has complicated the search. Police are using drone cameras to scan difficult-to-access stretches, while sniffer dogs and intensified vehicle checks are helping investigators pursue leads.
Authorities have also stepped up vigilance along routes that could be used to leave the district, including those connecting Tamil Nadu with neighbouring Kerala.
10 Prison Staff Suspended
The jailbreak has prompted disciplinary action against prison personnel.
The prison department said 10 staff members from the Theni District Prison had been suspended for alleged negligence of duty. The action followed an examination of the circumstances surrounding the escape and the conduct of personnel on duty.
The suspensions come amid questions over how the inmates were able to attack several guards, seize the keys and open the main gate before escaping.
Investigators are expected to examine the sequence of events, the deployment of staff and the security arrangements at the time of the incident.
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