Housing Census In Flood-Affected Charaideo, Sivasagar Districts Of Assam Extended Till Oct 31
Due to the flood situation, training programmes and other preparatory activities related to the Census in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts were suspended in August.
By PTI
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The houselisting phase of Census 2027 has been extended by nearly a month in the flood-affected Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam, the Registrar General of India said Thursday.
In a gazette notification, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said phase one of the Census exercise -- houslisting operations and housing census (HLO) -- has been extended in these two districts up to October 31.
In Assam, the HLO took place from August 17 to September 15, but due to the prevailing flood situation, training programmes and other preparatory activity works related to the Census in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts were suspended in August.
"Provided that in respect of the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of the state of Assam, the period of houselisting operations of the Census of India 2027 shall be extended up to October 31, 2026," the notification issued Thursday said.
The first phase of Census 2027, the month-long HLO exercise, started on April 1 and will continue till September 30 this year in all states and Union Territories, with each state or UT government specifying a 30-day period during which the HLO will be completed in its jurisdiction.
The decadal exercise, which was scheduled to take place in 2021, got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mammoth exercise to give a headcount of the country's population will be conducted in two phases -- HLO from April to September, 2026; and population enumeration (PE) in February 2027.
The HLO systematically lists all the structures, houses and households throughout the country for preparation of a sound frame for conduct of the population enumeration.
"...the central government hereby declares that the houselisting operations of the Census of India 2027 shall take place between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026 in all states and Union territories during the period of 30 days specified by each state and Union territory," a notification issued by the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan had said in January.
"There shall also be an option for self-enumeration, which shall be conducted in 15 days’ time period just before the start of house-to-house house-listing operations of 30 days," he said.
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