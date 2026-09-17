ETV Bharat / state

Housing Census In Flood-Affected Charaideo, Sivasagar Districts Of Assam Extended Till Oct 31

New Delhi: The houselisting phase of Census 2027 has been extended by nearly a month in the flood-affected Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam, the Registrar General of India said Thursday.

In a gazette notification, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said phase one of the Census exercise -- houslisting operations and housing census (HLO) -- has been extended in these two districts up to October 31.

In Assam, the HLO took place from August 17 to September 15, but due to the prevailing flood situation, training programmes and other preparatory activity works related to the Census in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts were suspended in August.

"Provided that in respect of the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of the state of Assam, the period of houselisting operations of the Census of India 2027 shall be extended up to October 31, 2026," the notification issued Thursday said.

The first phase of Census 2027, the month-long HLO exercise, started on April 1 and will continue till September 30 this year in all states and Union Territories, with each state or UT government specifying a 30-day period during which the HLO will be completed in its jurisdiction.