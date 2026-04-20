Housing Board Officers Face Action After Viral 'Almond Protest' Video
A young man, Tarun Sahu, frustrated with delays in his housing file, recorded a video and shared it on social media.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Bilaspur: Action has been taken in the Chhattisgarh Housing Board after a video alleging negligence by officials at the Tifra office went viral. Following the incident, Estate Officer L.P. Banjare and Assistant Poonam Banjare have been attached to headquarters.
A young man, Tarun Sahu, frustrated with delays in his housing file, recorded a video and shared it on social media. In the clip, he is seen placing almonds on an officer’s desk and saying, “Eat these almonds and find my missing file.”
As soon as the video went viral online, the district administration swung into action. The officers accused of withholding the file were promptly transferred to headquarters pending inquiry.
Tarun Sahu said that he had purchased an EWS-category flat in resale about a year ago and completed its registry. He submitted all required documents for name transfer at the Housing Board’s Tifra office. Normally, the process takes one to two months, but even after seven months, no progress was made.
When he repeatedly visited the office, Assistant Poonam Banjare allegedly told him that the transfer was complete but the file could not be located. Despite visiting the office more than 50 times, he kept receiving the same response that the file was lost or being searched.
Frustrated by the repeated excuses, Tarun bought 500 grams of almonds and handed them to the officer.
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