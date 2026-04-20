ETV Bharat / state

Housing Board Officers Face Action After Viral 'Almond Protest' Video

Bilaspur: Action has been taken in the Chhattisgarh Housing Board after a video alleging negligence by officials at the Tifra office went viral. Following the incident, Estate Officer L.P. Banjare and Assistant Poonam Banjare have been attached to headquarters.

A young man, Tarun Sahu, frustrated with delays in his housing file, recorded a video and shared it on social media. In the clip, he is seen placing almonds on an officer’s desk and saying, “Eat these almonds and find my missing file.”

As soon as the video went viral online, the district administration swung into action. The officers accused of withholding the file were promptly transferred to headquarters pending inquiry.