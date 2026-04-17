ETV Bharat / state

Housing, Basic Amenities Remain Unequal Across Communities In Telangana: Survey

Hyderabad: A recent survey has found that a large number of families in Telangana live without proper housing and access to basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and sanitation. The conditions vary across communities.

According to the findings, nearly 38.4% of families in the state do not own a house and live in rented or shared accommodations. Close to 60% of Muslim families and 50% of those in the OC category do now own home. On the contrary, Scheduled Tribe (ST) families and BC-D communities secure 72% and 70.3% respectively.

The survey also shows the restricted living conditions, with about 24% of families residing in single-room houses. This issue is particularly prominent among Scheduled Caste (SC) and ST families, where 30.6% and 34% respectively live in such conditions.

According to the survey, twenty-three per cent of households do not have a water connection at home. This figure is higher in ST families with 32%. At least 9.4% of families of SC and ST rely on public taps. However, the BC-E community is at an upper side with 80.3% having access to protected drinking water sources.