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Housing, Basic Amenities Remain Unequal Across Communities In Telangana: Survey

According to the findings, nearly 38.4% of families in the state do not own a house and live in rented or shared accommodations.

A recent survey has found that a large number of families in Telangana live without proper housing and access to basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and sanitation. The conditions vary across communities.
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A recent survey has found that a large number of families in Telangana live without proper housing and access to basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and sanitation. The conditions vary across communities.

According to the findings, nearly 38.4% of families in the state do not own a house and live in rented or shared accommodations. Close to 60% of Muslim families and 50% of those in the OC category do now own home. On the contrary, Scheduled Tribe (ST) families and BC-D communities secure 72% and 70.3% respectively.

The survey also shows the restricted living conditions, with about 24% of families residing in single-room houses. This issue is particularly prominent among Scheduled Caste (SC) and ST families, where 30.6% and 34% respectively live in such conditions.

According to the survey, twenty-three per cent of households do not have a water connection at home. This figure is higher in ST families with 32%. At least 9.4% of families of SC and ST rely on public taps. However, the BC-E community is at an upper side with 80.3% having access to protected drinking water sources.

Despite overall improvements in electrification, there are reasonable gaps. Around 5.8% of families still lack electricity connections, including 11.1% among ST families, 8.2% SC, 4.8% BC, and 3.9% OC households.

Sanitation continues to fall behind, with 13.4% of households not having access to a private toilet. The shortfall is most evident among ST families (32%), followed by SC (18.4%) and BC (10.9%) communities.

Access to clean cooking fuel also has disparities. Around 8% of families do not have LPG connections, with the highest gaps among ST (15.7%) and SC (9.7%) households. Meanwhile, 5.4% of families still rely on firewood for cooking.

Read More:

  1. Seven Castes Control Over Half Of The Land In Telangana, Reveals Survey
  2. Telangana Survey Exposes Child Marriage Crisis, 2.16 Lakh Girls Married Before 18
  3. Telangana: Man Shocked After Receiving Tax Notice Of Rs 58.50 Lakh For A 3-Room House In Bayyaram

TAGGED:

BASIC AMENITIES GAP
MINORITY HOUSING ISSUES
SOCIO ECONOMIC DISPARITY
URBAN POVERTY INDIA
TELANGANA SURVEY

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