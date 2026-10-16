ETV Bharat / state

Housewise Data Collection For Second Phase Of Census 2027 In UP From Dec 1

Lucknow: Housewise data collection for the second phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted from December 1 to January 4, while residents will be able to enter details of themselves and eligible family members through a self-enumeration portal from November 16 to 30, officials said on Thursday.

The preparations for the second phase were reviewed at a state-level conference chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal through video conferencing with divisional commissioners, district magistrates and chief development officers. Goyal directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed within the stipulated timeframe and that no household is left out of the exercise.

State Director of Census Operations and Civil Registration Sheetal Verma said teams would visit households across the state from December 1 to January 4 to collect the required information. She said residents would have the option of submitting details of themselves and eligible members of their families through the self-enumeration portal between November 16 and 30.

Upon completion of self-enumeration, a household would receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SEID), which it would need to preserve and share with the enumerator for verification of the information provided, she said. Verma clarified that personal information collected during the Census would remain confidential under the Census Act, 1948.

No documents would be sought from individuals or ordinary residents as part of the census process, she added. Addressing the conference, Goyal said the census was an important national exercise and its data would be used in the formulation and implementation of various schemes in the future.