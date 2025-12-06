ETV Bharat / state

Houseboat Carrying Tourists Capsizes In Kerala; 4 From Uttar Pradesh Miraculously Rescued

The rescued individuals, all Uttar Pradesh natives, are Gajendra Singh, his wife Anjali, their son Arshu, and Anjali's brother Raghav. They directly approached the Kumarakom police station to register a case.

Port Officer Captain Jismon Jacob stated that the boat's registration had expired on December 1st. The boat, which was carrying a four-member group, sank yesterday (Friday) in the Pennarthodu canal in Cheepunkal, Kumarakom, Kottayam, around 3 AM. All four people, including a 6-year-old boy, were miraculously rescued.

Kottayam: Police have registered a case following the incident where a houseboat carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived in Kerala for vacation, capsized. Subsequently, the police and fire rescue services arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. The police stated that the houseboat has not yet been salvaged from the water. Belram, the owner of the sunken boat 'Pamba Rani', said that compensation would be provided for the incident.

The tourists woke up early on Friday morning when they realized water was entering the houseboat. By then, the houseboat had already begun to tilt into the canal. Raghav and Gajendra Singh broke the room's window pane by hitting it with their heads. The people trapped inside then came out through the broken window. The other three sustained minor injuries during the rescue attempt.

The staff rushed to the scene upon hearing their cries. A shikkara boat was brought near the houseboat, and all four were safely brought to the shore. The police mentioned that they could not contact anyone as their phones were lost.

They had boarded the boat on Thursday morning, November 5th. After the backwater cruise, the houseboat was moored in the Pennar canal by evening. They walked to the Cheepunkal area, borrowed a phone from a local resident, and informed the police. They also told the police that they had noticed the staff scooping water out of the houseboat ever since water started entering it.

The tourists' money, phones, a tablet, and ornaments were inside the boat. Out of these, ₹64,000 was immediately recovered. The remaining items, including documents, were lost. The boat staff later moved them to a nearby hotel. Authorities said they will return to Uttar Pradesh today.