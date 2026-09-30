ETV Bharat / state

Two Of A Family, Including Minor Girl, Killed After House Collapses In MP's Chhatarpur; 8-Year-Old Boy Survives

Chhatarpur: At least two members of a family, including an elderly woman and her minor granddaughter, were killed after a two-storey house suddenly collapsed late Tuesday night in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. An eight-year-old child miraculously survived despite being trapped beneath the debris.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Rooli Bai and 13-year-old Kumari Kamni Ahirwar, both of whom died on the spot.

The incident occurred around midnight in Ujra village under Gadhimalhara police station area of ​​Chhatarpur while all three were asleep inside the house. Hearing the loud noise after the collapse, neighbours rushed to the scene and were shocked to see the pile of debris. They quickly managed to pull out both Rooli and Kamni but both of them had died by then. Another child, an eight-year-old, was rescued alive.

House collapses in Ujra village in Chhattarpur (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, Gadhimalehra police arrived at the scene and took both bodies into custody and sent them to Chhatarpur District Hospital for post mortem.