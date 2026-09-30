Two Of A Family, Including Minor Girl, Killed After House Collapses In MP's Chhatarpur; 8-Year-Old Boy Survives
Two members of a family lost their lives while another survived after a house collapsed late last night in Ujra in Chhattarpur, reports Manoj Soni.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Chhatarpur: At least two members of a family, including an elderly woman and her minor granddaughter, were killed after a two-storey house suddenly collapsed late Tuesday night in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. An eight-year-old child miraculously survived despite being trapped beneath the debris.
The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Rooli Bai and 13-year-old Kumari Kamni Ahirwar, both of whom died on the spot.
The incident occurred around midnight in Ujra village under Gadhimalhara police station area of Chhatarpur while all three were asleep inside the house. Hearing the loud noise after the collapse, neighbours rushed to the scene and were shocked to see the pile of debris. They quickly managed to pull out both Rooli and Kamni but both of them had died by then. Another child, an eight-year-old, was rescued alive.
Receiving information, Gadhimalehra police arrived at the scene and took both bodies into custody and sent them to Chhatarpur District Hospital for post mortem.
Preliminary investigation revealed that most of the family members of the deceased were in Delhi when the incident took place.
Police said the collapse of a large wall adjacent to the house is believed to be the cause of the accident. The wall collapse caused the entire structure of the two-storey house to collapse, killing the people sleeping inside. Their post mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.
Chhatarpur SP Rajat Saklecha said, "A 65-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl died in the house collapse, while an eight-year-old survived. The family members were out of the state, so the bodies were kept at the district hospital's mortuary. A post mortem will be conducted in presence of the family members. The entire incident is being investigated."
Meanwhile, Pappu Ahirwar, a relative of the victims, has appealed to the government for assistance.
Also Read: