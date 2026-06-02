House Collapses After LPG Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Mukundpur
Three residents have so far been rescued, while one is still feared to be trapped under the rubble as the rescue operation continues.
By PTI
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST|
Updated : June 2, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Many residents were feared trapped after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. This is the second incident of a building collapsing in Delhi within a week, with the last incident reported in Saket.
According to A K Malik, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the DFS, the incident happened at Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar, near the cremation ground in Mukundpur-II, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jahangirpuri (JHP) Fire Station. A caller reported the blast at 9.37 am, saying residents may be trapped. "We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," the officer said. Five rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot, including a water tender, two water bowsers, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), and an Incident Response Team (IRT), he added.
Teams from the DFS, Delhi Police, and other rescue agencies rushed to the scene. A rescue and relief operation was immediately launched to extract those trapped under the debris. So far, three individuals have been successfully pulled out of the rubble, while a search is on, amid fears that one more person may still be trapped inside.
The relief and rescue operations were supervised by DFS Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Paras, and Station House Officers Pradeep and Giriraj. Around 10.10 am, Giriraj informed the Police Control Room from the scene that a single-story house — constructed over an area of approximately 250 sq yds — had completely collapsed due to an LPG cylinder explosion. Subsequently, the search and rescue operation was intensified to locate and extract any individuals trapped within the debris.
According to the DFS, rescue teams remained engaged in clearing the debris with the aid of JCBs and other equipment, aiming to reach any trapped individuals as quickly as possible.
Delhi Police teams also cordoned off the site and took charge of security arrangements. Local residents were evacuated to safe locations. During the rescue operation, three individuals were pulled from the rubble and transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials state that relief operations will continue until the debris has been thoroughly searched.