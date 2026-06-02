ETV Bharat / state

House Collapses After LPG Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Mukundpur

New Delhi: Many residents were feared trapped after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. This is the second incident of a building collapsing in Delhi within a week, with the last incident reported in Saket.

According to A K Malik, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the DFS, the incident happened at Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar, near the cremation ground in Mukundpur-II, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jahangirpuri (JHP) Fire Station. A caller reported the blast at 9.37 am, saying residents may be trapped. "We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," the officer said. Five rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot, including a water tender, two water bowsers, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), and an Incident Response Team (IRT), he added.

Teams from the DFS, Delhi Police, and other rescue agencies rushed to the scene. A rescue and relief operation was immediately launched to extract those trapped under the debris. So far, three individuals have been successfully pulled out of the rubble, while a search is on, amid fears that one more person may still be trapped inside.