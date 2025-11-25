ETV Bharat / state

House Collapses In Delhi’s Shahdara; Several Rescued, Search Still On

Several people were rescued from the rubble after a house suddenly collapsed in Jwala Nagar. Two of those rescued were critically injured.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

New Delhi: A major accident occurred in Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, when a house suddenly collapsed at around 9.30 AM on Tuesday morning. Rescue work is still underway.

The incident caused panic in the area. Residents alerted the police, fire brigade, and medical teams, who responded quickly. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and Disaster Management teams arrived and started rapid rescue operations.

Rescue teams pulled Vinay (30), his mother Ramshree (about 60), and several workers, including a mason and labourers, from the debris. Authorities believe one or two more people might be trapped. Heavy machinery is being used in the search, and police have secured the area for safety.

The injured were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. According to hospital sources, two of the injured are in critical condition, while two others are stable.

According to reports, construction work was underway due to a family wedding. Initial investigations suggest the collapse occurred after a mason removed a support pillar, causing the entire structure to cave in.

The exact cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials said a technical examination will be conducted once rescue operations conclude, after which appropriate action will follow.

