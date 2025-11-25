ETV Bharat / state

House Collapses In Delhi’s Shahdara; Several Rescued, Search Still On

New Delhi: A major accident occurred in Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, when a house suddenly collapsed at around 9.30 AM on Tuesday morning. Rescue work is still underway.

The incident caused panic in the area. Residents alerted the police, fire brigade, and medical teams, who responded quickly. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and Disaster Management teams arrived and started rapid rescue operations.

Rescue teams pulled Vinay (30), his mother Ramshree (about 60), and several workers, including a mason and labourers, from the debris. Authorities believe one or two more people might be trapped. Heavy machinery is being used in the search, and police have secured the area for safety.