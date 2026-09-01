Three Of A Family Killed As House Collapses During Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand's Almora
Rescue teams retrieved three bodies from a damaged house in Uttarakhand, reports Kailash Suyal.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Almora (Uttarakhand): A house collapse early Tuesday morning left three members of a family dead in Almora district after heavy rains buried it under debris.
Following the incident in Odyuda village, located in the Hawalbagh development block of Almora district, teams from the SDRF, police, fire department, and local administration rushed to the spot, carried out a rescue operation and recovered three bodies.
District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said that the District Disaster Control Room received information via the 112 helpline around 4 AM today that debris had swept into a house, leaving people trapped inside.
After receiving the information, officials from local administration and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, said Pal. While elderly family members present in one part of the house survived, three others—the daughter-in-law, son, and daughter—died as they were sleeping in an adjacent room.
"Heavy debris from the rear breached the wall and entered the house, burying three people. All three lost their lives in the incident. Officials from local administration arrived at the site, launched a rescue operation and managed to retrieve the bodies from the debris," officials said.
The District Disaster Management Officer said that the rescue operation has been completed and the teams from the SDRF, fire service, police, and local administration were deployed at the site following the incident.
Officials, including the CO (Ranikhet), SDM, and Tehsildar, arrived at the spot to oversee relief and rescue efforts. Two ambulances were deployed at the location, and despite debris blocking the route, officials from the local administration ensured that rescue teams reached the site in time.
According to officials, three earthmovers were pressed into service to remove the debris. " The road has been opened, and the remaining debris is being cleared. The process of providing compensation to the families of the deceased in accordance with the rules has been initiated and efforts will be made to complete the formalities by this evening," said Pal.
Officials of the local administration have urged the people to remain vigilant in view of the risk of landslides and debris due to rainfall in the hilly areas.
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