ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed As House Collapses During Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand): A house collapse early Tuesday morning left three members of a family dead in Almora district after heavy rains buried it under debris.

Following the incident in Odyuda village, located in the Hawalbagh development block of Almora district, teams from the SDRF, police, fire department, and local administration rushed to the spot, carried out a rescue operation and recovered three bodies.

District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said that the District Disaster Control Room received information via the 112 helpline around 4 AM today that debris had swept into a house, leaving people trapped inside.

After receiving the information, officials from local administration and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, said Pal. While elderly family members present in one part of the house survived, three others—the daughter-in-law, son, and daughter—died as they were sleeping in an adjacent room.

"Heavy debris from the rear breached the wall and entered the house, burying three people. All three lost their lives in the incident. Officials from local administration arrived at the site, launched a rescue operation and managed to retrieve the bodies from the debris," officials said.