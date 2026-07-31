ETV Bharat / state

'House Attack By Militants' Claim An Afterthought: J&K High Court Upholds CRPF Constable's Termination

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Friday upheld the termination of a probationary CRPF constable, ruling that the force acted within its powers to discharge him after he remained absent from duty despite receiving a one-month termination notice. The court also held that the pendency of a criminal case against the constable at the time of his appointment independently justified the action.

In a nine-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar dismissed the writ petition filed by the late constable's wife, Nargis Begum, who had been substituted as petitioner after her husband's death during the pendency of the proceedings.

The court said, "Once the original petitioner, upon receipt of notice of termination dated 13.08.2008, did not rejoin his duties within the period of notice, the respondents were well within their rights and competence to terminate his services without assigning any reason."

The original petitioner, Shabir Ahmad Deedad, was appointed as a constable (General Duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force in February 2008 after undergoing the selection process.

He challenged a termination notice dated August 13, 2008, and the subsequent order dated September 15, 2008, by which his services were terminated with effect from September 11, 2008. He also sought reinstatement through a writ petition. After his death during the pendency of the case, his wife continued the proceedings.

The petitioner argued that he had proceeded on sanctioned leave in July 2008 but could not return because militants allegedly attacked his house, injuring his father and other family members.

He further contended that he had later informed the authorities about the incident and that he had ultimately been acquitted in a case registered at Police Station Handwara. According to him, the authorities ignored the acquittal and wrongly refused to reinstate him.

The Centre and CRPF submitted that the constable had been granted casual leave but failed to report back on the scheduled date. They said notices were sent to him, including a one-month termination notice, but he neither resumed duty nor responded during the notice period.