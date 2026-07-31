'House Attack By Militants' Claim An Afterthought: J&K High Court Upholds CRPF Constable's Termination
Court says one-month notice was in compliance with service rules while pending criminal case justified discharge.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Friday upheld the termination of a probationary CRPF constable, ruling that the force acted within its powers to discharge him after he remained absent from duty despite receiving a one-month termination notice. The court also held that the pendency of a criminal case against the constable at the time of his appointment independently justified the action.
In a nine-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar dismissed the writ petition filed by the late constable's wife, Nargis Begum, who had been substituted as petitioner after her husband's death during the pendency of the proceedings.
The court said, "Once the original petitioner, upon receipt of notice of termination dated 13.08.2008, did not rejoin his duties within the period of notice, the respondents were well within their rights and competence to terminate his services without assigning any reason."
The original petitioner, Shabir Ahmad Deedad, was appointed as a constable (General Duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force in February 2008 after undergoing the selection process.
He challenged a termination notice dated August 13, 2008, and the subsequent order dated September 15, 2008, by which his services were terminated with effect from September 11, 2008. He also sought reinstatement through a writ petition. After his death during the pendency of the case, his wife continued the proceedings.
The petitioner argued that he had proceeded on sanctioned leave in July 2008 but could not return because militants allegedly attacked his house, injuring his father and other family members.
He further contended that he had later informed the authorities about the incident and that he had ultimately been acquitted in a case registered at Police Station Handwara. According to him, the authorities ignored the acquittal and wrongly refused to reinstate him.
The Centre and CRPF submitted that the constable had been granted casual leave but failed to report back on the scheduled date. They said notices were sent to him, including a one-month termination notice, but he neither resumed duty nor responded during the notice period.
The respondents also informed the court that verification of the constable's antecedents revealed that a criminal case under Sections 307 and 148 of the Ranbir Penal Code was already pending against him and a chargesheet had been filed before the competent court when he joined service. Justice Dhar observed that the petitioner was still serving his probation period when the termination notice and order were issued.
Referring to Rule 16 of the CRPF Rules, 1955, Rule 5(1) of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, and the conditions of appointment, the court held that a probationary employee's services could legally be terminated by giving one month's notice.
The judgment states, "From a conjoint reading of Rule 16 of the CRPF Rules, Rule 5(1) of the Rules of 1965 and clause (a) of the conditions of appointment of the petitioner, there is no manner of doubt in concluding that services of the petitioner were liable to be terminated by giving one month's notice during the probation period."
The High Court also accepted the respondents' submission that the constable's appointment was conditional upon there being no pending civil or criminal case against him. The court noted that although the petitioner was acquitted in June 2010, the criminal trial was still pending when he was appointed in 2008.
Justice Dhar observed that, "the petitioner was liable to be terminated by giving one month's notice... in case it is found that any criminal case is pending against him. Therefore, in terms of conditions of appointment of the petitioner, his services were liable to be terminated once it came to the notice of the respondents that a criminal case was pending against him at the time of his appointment." The court was unconvinced by the petitioner's explanation that he remained absent because militants had attacked his home.
Justice Dhar said the documents relied upon by the petitioner appeared to have been created much later and did not inspire confidence. The judgment records, "The defence of the petitioner that he could not attend duties due to the reason that his house was attacked by the militants, also appears to be an afterthought because the documents placed on record in this behalf appear to have been manufactured with a view to create a defence."
The court further noted that while the alleged attack was said to have occurred in July 2008, the report relating to the incident was lodged only in October 2009, after the termination had already taken effect. It concluded, "From the sequence of events, it can safely be inferred that the case set up by the petitioner is nothing but an afterthought which deserves to be rejected."
The court held, "For the foregoing reasons, I do not find any ground to interfere in the impugned orders. The writ petition lacks merit and is dismissed accordingly."
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