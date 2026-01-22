House Arrests, Detention Of Opposition Leaders During Nitish Kumar's Yatra
A CPIML leader was detained and two were put on house arrest in West Champaran and Gopalganj since CM's 'Samriddhi Yatra' began on January 16.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Patna: CPIML leaders are being detained or arrested at places where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 'Samriddhi Yatra' (prosperity tour) is being conducted in the state to preempt any protest on issues pertaining to the respective areas.
The Left party alleged that it is an example of dictatorship in action to silence the voice of the people and snatch away their rights to peacefully protest. It has expressed concern that the incidents could turn into a trend and widen the existing gap between the public and governance.
At least three incidents have come to light in West Champaran and Gopalganj districts since the CM embarked on the tour from Bettiah on January 16. The CPIML leaders were detained in one incident, and put under house arrest in the other two.
“Why is Nitish Kumar afraid of facing the truth? Why does he fear meeting the people and listening to their issues? He is on a tour to publicise the prosperity of the state, but dreads listening to the woes of the public. The people and the Opposition have the right to question the government,” CPIML Bihar secretary Kunal told ETV Bharat. He pointed out that ‘house arrest’ has cropped up as a new tactic of the government to check dissent.
Nitish is conducting the Samriddhi Yatra to review the progress made in the implementation of government schemes, inspect various sites pertaining to the upcoming development projects, including the ones that would be covered as a part of his ‘seven resolves for developed Bihar – III’. He is also meeting Jeevika Didis (members of the women self-help groups created under the rural livelihoods project).
The yatra, which will be conducted in different phases in the state, is also being seen as a thanksgiving tour in the wake of the massive victory in the Assembly polls held in November 2025. The Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 seats out of total 243 to decimate the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The first instance of detention came at the beginning of the yatra at Bettiah in West Champaran district in the form of Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) district president and Insaaf Manch district secretary Farhan Raza. Both are front organisations of the CPIML.
The men in khaki whisked Farhan to the Manuapul police station from his residence on the morning of January 16 – the day Nitish’s yatra started. He was released only after the Chief Minister’s programme got over.
“We were planning to submit a memorandum to the CM to resolve the issue of the land of the Bettiah Raj, which was recently taken over by the state government. Lakhs of people settled on it are facing eviction threats. Similarly, the medical college and hospital at Bettiah is suffering from an acute scarcity of doctors,” Farhan told ETV Bharat.
“The district administration officers started making telephone calls to me a couple of days before the yatra and asked me to drop the programme as it would put them in trouble. Then on the yatra day a posse of police officials came and took me to the local police station. I was made to sit there for seven hours till Nitish’s programme got over and he went away from the district,” Farhan added.
The RYA leader pointed out that the administration had proposed to get the memorandum submitted through the district magistrate to the CM, but even that did not materialise.
However, as the information about Farhan’s detention spread across the city, a large number of people took to social media in his support and also to register their protest about the development.
The police knocked at the doors of RYA Bihar president and CPIML leader Jitendra Paswan at Bhore in Gopalganj district at 6 am on January 20. Nitish was scheduled to conduct his yatra at Darauli, around 70 km from this place.
“Two sub-inspectors and four other police personnel arrived in a vehicle. They informed me that there were apprehensions that I would create some disturbance during the yatra, hence I was being put under house arrest. They stayed at my house and put me under house arrest from 6am to 3pm,” Jitendra told ETV Bharat.
The RYA state president asserted that what happened was harmful for democracy as it took away the right to protest.
Jitendra pointed out that there were various issues that need to be answered, including bulldozers being used to remove people from allegedly encroached public land, providing further money to assist the women who were given Rs 10,000 during the polls to start some vocation, rape and murder of girls in the state, among other things.
“I went live on Facebook after the house arrest was over, and registered my protest over the turn of events,” he added.
Similarly, RYA leader and CPIML Gopalganj district committee member Ajatshatru, who is an advocate was put under house arrest on January 20, the day Nitish was to reach Gopalganj town as part of his yatra.
“The police officials started asking me whether I have any programme lined-up, two days before the date of the Chief Minister’s visit to Gopalganj. Then they asked me to furnish a bond that I would not stage any protest during his (Nitish’s) visit. I refused and they threatened to take action against me,” Ajatshatru told ETV Bharat.
“A police posse from the Gopalganj town police station reached my residence on the night of January 19. I was put under house arrest at five in the morning and released at 3 pm after Nitish completed his programme and boarded a helicopter to fly back to Patna. This is how democracy is subverted and dictatorship functions,” he added.
The activist lawyer informed his party and the local advocates’ forum about the incident. As an act of humanity, he even offered lunch and tea to the police personnel deployed at his residence.
Calls to Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari and West Champaran district police officials to ask about the reasons behind the house arrests and detention were not answered. he said.
The developments have left the CPIML worried as more of its leaders could be detained or arrested when Nitish’s yatra moves on to Darbhanga, Nalanda, Nawada, Arwal, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Kaimur, Bhojpur and Buxar districts where it has a strong presence.
Pics 1, 3 and 4 - RYA Bihar president and CPIML leader Jitendra Paswan under house arrest at Bhore in Gopalganj district on January 20 during chief minister Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra.
Pics 2 and 5 - Advocate and CPIML Gopalganj district committee member Ajatshatru under house arrest in Gopalganj town on January 20.
ETV Bharat pics