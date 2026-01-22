ETV Bharat / state

House Arrests, Detention Of Opposition Leaders During Nitish Kumar's Yatra

CM Nitish Kumar during a Jan Samvad programme organised as part of the Samriddhi Yatra, in Chapra, Saran district of Bihar on January 21 ( IANS )

Patna: CPIML leaders are being detained or arrested at places where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 'Samriddhi Yatra' (prosperity tour) is being conducted in the state to preempt any protest on issues pertaining to the respective areas.

The Left party alleged that it is an example of dictatorship in action to silence the voice of the people and snatch away their rights to peacefully protest. It has expressed concern that the incidents could turn into a trend and widen the existing gap between the public and governance.

RYA Bihar president and CPIML leader Jitendra Paswan under house arrest at Bhore in Gopalganj district on January 20 during chief minister Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra (ETV Bharat)

At least three incidents have come to light in West Champaran and Gopalganj districts since the CM embarked on the tour from Bettiah on January 16. The CPIML leaders were detained in one incident, and put under house arrest in the other two.

“Why is Nitish Kumar afraid of facing the truth? Why does he fear meeting the people and listening to their issues? He is on a tour to publicise the prosperity of the state, but dreads listening to the woes of the public. The people and the Opposition have the right to question the government,” CPIML Bihar secretary Kunal told ETV Bharat. He pointed out that ‘house arrest’ has cropped up as a new tactic of the government to check dissent.

Advocate and CPIML Gopalganj district committee member Ajatshatru under house arrest in Gopalganj town on January 20 (ETV Bharat)

Nitish is conducting the Samriddhi Yatra to review the progress made in the implementation of government schemes, inspect various sites pertaining to the upcoming development projects, including the ones that would be covered as a part of his ‘seven resolves for developed Bihar – III’. He is also meeting Jeevika Didis (members of the women self-help groups created under the rural livelihoods project).

The yatra, which will be conducted in different phases in the state, is also being seen as a thanksgiving tour in the wake of the massive victory in the Assembly polls held in November 2025. The Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 seats out of total 243 to decimate the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Advocate and CPIML Gopalganj district committee member Ajatshatru under house arrest in Gopalganj town on January 20 (ETV Bharat)

The first instance of detention came at the beginning of the yatra at Bettiah in West Champaran district in the form of Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) district president and Insaaf Manch district secretary Farhan Raza. Both are front organisations of the CPIML.

The men in khaki whisked Farhan to the Manuapul police station from his residence on the morning of January 16 – the day Nitish’s yatra started. He was released only after the Chief Minister’s programme got over.

“We were planning to submit a memorandum to the CM to resolve the issue of the land of the Bettiah Raj, which was recently taken over by the state government. Lakhs of people settled on it are facing eviction threats. Similarly, the medical college and hospital at Bettiah is suffering from an acute scarcity of doctors,” Farhan told ETV Bharat.

RYA Bihar president and CPIML leader Jitendra Paswan under house arrest at Bhore in Gopalganj district on January 20 during chief minister Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra (ETV Bharat)

“The district administration officers started making telephone calls to me a couple of days before the yatra and asked me to drop the programme as it would put them in trouble. Then on the yatra day a posse of police officials came and took me to the local police station. I was made to sit there for seven hours till Nitish’s programme got over and he went away from the district,” Farhan added.