Hours After Kurnool Tragedy, Transport Officials Seize 25 Unauthorised Buses In Bengaluru
Buses from Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland were among those seized.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire, killing at least 19 in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, transport officials in Bengaluru seized 25 tourist buses from other states that were illegally transporting passengers without paying the prescribed tax to the state transport department on Friday morning.
In the operation conducted by the team led by Additional Transport Commissioner Omkareshwari and Joint Transport Commissioners Shobha and Gayathri, buses from Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland were stopped and inspected. It was found that they were plying without paying tax, causing losses to the State Transport Department.
The private buses were seized after being stopped at the Attibele check post on the Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway, Anekal. According to Additional Transport Commissioner Omkareshwari, "We started this operation today (Friday) at around 4 am. All the Joint Transport Commissioners of Bengaluru, RTOs, and inspectors were present at the Attibele check post”.
“We have carried out an operation on All India Tourist buses registered in other states today. Firstly, there is a violation of the license rules. Secondly, our Karnataka State Tax has not been paid. We have seized these vehicles to collect our state tax,” the official added.
Omkareshwari further said that they had made alternative arrangements for the passengers travelling in the seized vehicles. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Naveen, Vishwanath Shetty, Amulya, Sudhakar, Narasimha Murthy, and Rajesh, RTOs Deepak, Pramatesh, Rakesh, Kamal Babu, Dilip, Hemanth, Puttaswamy, Amog, Chethan, Sudhir, and Rajkumar were also part of the operation.
Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case against two drivers for alleged negligence and speeding in connection with the fatal bus fire in Kurnool. The Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case based on a complaint by N Ramesh, one of the survivors.
The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motorcycle with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.
Also read: