Hours After Kurnool Tragedy, Transport Officials Seize 25 Unauthorised Buses In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Hours after a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire, killing at least 19 in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, transport officials in Bengaluru seized 25 tourist buses from other states that were illegally transporting passengers without paying the prescribed tax to the state transport department on Friday morning.

In the operation conducted by the team led by Additional Transport Commissioner Omkareshwari and Joint Transport Commissioners Shobha and Gayathri, buses from Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland were stopped and inspected. It was found that they were plying without paying tax, causing losses to the State Transport Department.

The private buses were seized after being stopped at the Attibele check post on the Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway, Anekal. According to Additional Transport Commissioner Omkareshwari, "We started this operation today (Friday) at around 4 am. All the Joint Transport Commissioners of Bengaluru, RTOs, and inspectors were present at the Attibele check post”.