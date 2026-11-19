ETV Bharat / state

Hotels, Restaurants Can't Add Mandatory Service Charge To Bills: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified that hotels and restaurants cannot mandatorily add a service charge to the bills paid by customers, refusing any interim relief to petitioners.

The petitions were filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) challenging the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which categorise the imposition of a mandatory service charge as an unfair trade practice.

The petitioners argued that service charges have been levied for several years and are clearly disclosed on menu cards as well as through notices displayed within hotels and restaurants. Consequently, they contend that the CCPA's order is arbitrary and unlawful.

While the bench of acting chief justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre has accepted the petitioners' appeals for hearing, it declined to stay the order previously issued by a single-judge bench in March 2025.