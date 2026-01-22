Several Hotels, Banquet Halls Shut In Jammu Kashmir For Allegedly Flouting Pollution Laws
Owners blamed the government for failing to construct common sewage treatment plants promised over a decade ago.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked hotels and banquet halls in the union territory to shut down their operations for violating environmental laws. This decision has created anger among the hoteliers who blame the government for failing to construct common sewage treatment plants promised 13 years ago.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee has directed 17 hotels and banquet halls in Jammu and 26 hotels in Sonmarg tourist resort to close their operations for violation of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
According to the PCC, the Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir served show cause notices to the hotels in Sonmarg and Gagangeer under Section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and explain why legal action should not be taken against the hotels for violation of environmental laws.
Official sources in the PCC said that even after the show cause notice, the hoteliers failed to respond after which PCC’s Divisional Officer in Ganderbal conducted inspection of the hotels, and reported that there is no change in the status of the hotels in Sonamarg and Gagangeer.
The Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir, said that hotels cannot be permitted to operate without consent from the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and without Pollution Control Devices/Pollution Control measures.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers vested to the J & K pollution control committee under section 33 (A)of water (prevention and control 0f pollution) Act,rg74 and section 31 (A) of the Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, the hotel owners are directed to cease their operations forthwith,” the order issued by the Dr. R Gopinath, Member Secretary, PCC.
According to the closure procedure, the Power Development Corporations in Kashmir and Jammu disconnect the electricity supply, while the Jal Shakti Department cuts the water supply to these commercial establishments flouting the laws.
Similar action has been taken against 17 hotels and banquet halls in Jammu district located at Trikuta Nagar, Maralian, Kotli Mian Fateh Road, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Sidhra, Mian Fateh Road, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Miran Sahib, Bishnah, Badyal Brahmana and Chatha.
According to the JKPCC notification, the banquet halls are required to meet the effluent/sewage standards prescribed under Environment protection Act, 1986 by having sewage treatment plant of required capacity and as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asking banquet halls not to operate without meeting environmental norms and having consent from the Pollution Control Committee.
The PCC said that the banquet halls have been established and put in operation in violation of Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1947 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, without obtaining mandatory consent from the Jammu & Kashmir pollution Control Committee.
After being served notices for show cause, the PCC’s Divisional Officer Jammu carried out a fresh inspection and reported that the banquet halls are operating without valid consent from the PCC, that too without Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and other pollution control measures and devices.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers vested with J & K Pollution Control Committee under Section 33 (A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section Sr (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the owners have been directed to cease the operation of the banquet hall forthwith,” Gopinath said in the closure notice.
However, hotel owners expressed concern over these closure notices and have taken up the issue with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg.
Gowhar Maqbool, President of the Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association and an Executive Committee member of KCC&I said that the closure notices are “unwarranted”. He said that it is the failure of the governments in constructing common STPs for hotels as was ordered by a cabinet order in 2013.
In 2013, the National Conference and Congress government had ordered setting up of Common Sewage Treatment Plants (CSTPS) for waste water generated from the hotel industry for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Under the decision, the government was to construct a common STP for hotels which have 18 rooms as every small hotel cannot build its own STP due to lack of land.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to setting up of Common Sewage Treatment Plants (CSTPS) for waste water generated from the hotel industry for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar in the first instance, subject to availability of funds/feasibility of area in a phased manner on the basis of tourist inflow and subject to the payment of the maintenance charges/ fees, as shall be prescribed by the competent authority in this behalf, to be paid by the hoteliers and other beneficiary commercial units,” states the Cabinet Decision No. 244/32/2013 taken on 18.11.2013.
Maqbool said that congested areas like Lalchowk in Srinagar and parts of Jammu are facing consequences of the government’s failure. “All hoteliers are ready to pay maintenance fees just as hoteliers in Boulevard in Srinagar do. Big hotels in tourist destinations have their own STPs as mandated by the law but small hotels are facing the brunt every year from the pollution control committee due to absence of common STP,” he said.
KCC&I President Javid Ahmad Tenga said that enforcement of laws alone will not resolve the pollution issues by the commercial establishments until the government provides necessary infrastructure and fulfills its own obligations. “The hospitality industry is under financial distress after the Pahalgam attack and similar situations in the past. It needs urgent policy and administrative measures to ensure long-term sustainability," said Tenga, who led a delegation of tourism and trade associations to meet LG Sinha and raised issues of closure notices among others with him.
Read More: