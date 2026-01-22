ETV Bharat / state

Several Hotels, Banquet Halls Shut In Jammu Kashmir For Allegedly Flouting Pollution Laws

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked hotels and banquet halls in the union territory to shut down their operations for violating environmental laws. This decision has created anger among the hoteliers who blame the government for failing to construct common sewage treatment plants promised 13 years ago.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee has directed 17 hotels and banquet halls in Jammu and 26 hotels in Sonmarg tourist resort to close their operations for violation of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

According to the PCC, the Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir served show cause notices to the hotels in Sonmarg and Gagangeer under Section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and explain why legal action should not be taken against the hotels for violation of environmental laws.

Official sources in the PCC said that even after the show cause notice, the hoteliers failed to respond after which PCC’s Divisional Officer in Ganderbal conducted inspection of the hotels, and reported that there is no change in the status of the hotels in Sonamarg and Gagangeer.

The Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir, said that hotels cannot be permitted to operate without consent from the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and without Pollution Control Devices/Pollution Control measures.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers vested to the J & K pollution control committee under section 33 (A)of water (prevention and control 0f pollution) Act,rg74 and section 31 (A) of the Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, the hotel owners are directed to cease their operations forthwith,” the order issued by the Dr. R Gopinath, Member Secretary, PCC.

According to the closure procedure, the Power Development Corporations in Kashmir and Jammu disconnect the electricity supply, while the Jal Shakti Department cuts the water supply to these commercial establishments flouting the laws.

Similar action has been taken against 17 hotels and banquet halls in Jammu district located at Trikuta Nagar, Maralian, Kotli Mian Fateh Road, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Sidhra, Mian Fateh Road, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Miran Sahib, Bishnah, Badyal Brahmana and Chatha.

According to the JKPCC notification, the banquet halls are required to meet the effluent/sewage standards prescribed under Environment protection Act, 1986 by having sewage treatment plant of required capacity and as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asking banquet halls not to operate without meeting environmental norms and having consent from the Pollution Control Committee.