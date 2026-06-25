ETV Bharat / state

Hotel Owner Stabbed To Death In Puri; Accused Manager Arrested After Encounter

Puri: The prime accused in the murder of a hotel owner in Odisha’s Puri was arrested following a police encounter on Thursday, while efforts are underway to apprehend other persons suspected to be involved in the crime, police said.

The accused, identified as Chandan Kumar Pallar, manager of Hotel Manorama Residency near Dhabaleswar Temple under Balipanda police limits, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the operation and was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

According to police, hotel owner Pabitra Nayak reached the hotel late Tuesday night after some guests complained of not receiving the required services. Nayak was then allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with Pallar at the hotel premises. Nayak suffered multiple stab injuries and died at the stop. He was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.