Hotel Owner Stabbed To Death In Puri; Accused Manager Arrested After Encounter
Police suspect a business-related dispute behind the killing and have launched a wider probe to identify and arrest other persons allegedly involved.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Puri: The prime accused in the murder of a hotel owner in Odisha’s Puri was arrested following a police encounter on Thursday, while efforts are underway to apprehend other persons suspected to be involved in the crime, police said.
The accused, identified as Chandan Kumar Pallar, manager of Hotel Manorama Residency near Dhabaleswar Temple under Balipanda police limits, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the operation and was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment.
According to police, hotel owner Pabitra Nayak reached the hotel late Tuesday night after some guests complained of not receiving the required services. Nayak was then allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with Pallar at the hotel premises. Nayak suffered multiple stab injuries and died at the stop. He was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Following the incident, Balipanda police launched a search operation and tracked down the accused near a cashew grove in the Matamath area based on specific inputs.
Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team while attempting to escape. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg before taking him into custody.
The SP said, "The accused was initially admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. The investigation is continuing, and efforts are underway to nab the other persons involved in the crime."
SP Singh said security and anti-crime operations have been intensified in Puri ahead of the ongoing Snana Yatra and the upcoming Rath Yatra, with special drives being conducted against criminal elements in the district.
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