Hotel Owner Shot Dead, Three Injured In Late-Night Firing Inside Hotel In Rajasthan's Churu
A hotel owner was killed and three others were injured after armed miscreants opened fire inside a hotel in Churu district late last night.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Churu: Panic gripped Bidasar town of Churu district in Rajasthan after three unidentified armed miscreants entered a hotel on Sandwa Road late on Monday night and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the hotel owner and leaving three others critically injured.
Preliminary investigation suggests that past rivalry linked to liquor trade may have triggered the attack.
Police said hotel owner Maniram Manda died on the spot while three others, who were injured in the attack, were rushed to Government Hospital in Sujangarh for treatment.
Receiving information, a team of Bidasar police led by Churu SP Jai Yadav reached the spot and launched an investigation. SP Jai Yadav said that during the initial probe, a dispute related to liquor business has come to light. "Maniram was associated with the liquor and hotel business, and there was an ongoing rivalry with another group connected to the liquor trade. On Monday, three miscreants arrived in a vehicle and entered the hotel, where they opened indiscriminate fire," the SP said.
Bidasar police have recovered empty cartridges from the spot. "In the firing incident, Bheekharam, Shravan and Prabhuram, all residents of Dadiba, were injured. After preliminary treatment in Sujangarh, they were referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment," the official added.
As per latest reports, police have sealed the hotel. A team is monitoring CCTV footages from the hotel and nearby areas to identify all the attackers.
"One accused has been identified as Rajuram Nehra. Efforts are underway to identify and nab all accused. Teams have been sent to different areas and full details will be revealed after the accused are arrested. Heavy police deployment has been made at the hospital to prevent further attack on the victims," SP Yadav said.
