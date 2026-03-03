ETV Bharat / state

Hotel Owner Shot Dead, Three Injured In Late-Night Firing Inside Hotel In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: Panic gripped Bidasar town of Churu district in Rajasthan after three unidentified armed miscreants entered a hotel on Sandwa Road late on Monday night and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the hotel owner and leaving three others critically injured.

Preliminary investigation suggests that past rivalry linked to liquor trade may have triggered the attack.

Police said hotel owner Maniram Manda died on the spot while three others, who were injured in the attack, were rushed to Government Hospital in Sujangarh for treatment.

Receiving information, a team of Bidasar police led by Churu SP Jai Yadav reached the spot and launched an investigation. SP Jai Yadav said that during the initial probe, a dispute related to liquor business has come to light. "Maniram was associated with the liquor and hotel business, and there was an ongoing rivalry with another group connected to the liquor trade. On Monday, three miscreants arrived in a vehicle and entered the hotel, where they opened indiscriminate fire," the SP said.