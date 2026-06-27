Hotel Employee Arrested For Attempted Rape Of Kolkata Woman Staying In Bhubaneswar Hotel
Police arrested a hotel staffer after a 33-year-old woman accused him of forcing his way into her room and attempting sexual assault.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In yet another shocking incident in the Odisha capital, a hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman staying at a hotel under the Bharatpur police station limits. The incident took place at a hotel in the G A Colony area.
The accused has been identified as Jayanta Kumar Nayak (38), a resident of Shirpur village under Soro police station in Balasore district.
He was produced before a court on Friday. After his bail plea was rejected, the court remanded him to judicial custody.
According to police, the survivor is a 33-year-old woman from the Girish Park area of Kolkata. She and her husband had been staying at a hotel in Bhubaneswar's G A Colony for the past four months.
The woman has been undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments, while her husband works for a mining company. On Thursday, her husband had travelled outside Bhubaneswar, leaving her alone in the hotel room.
When he repeatedly failed to reach her by phone, he called hotel employee Jayanta and asked him to check on his wife's well-being.
Hotel Employee Allegedly Entered Room, Attempted Sexual Assault
Police said Jayanta knocked on the woman's door and allegedly forced his way into the room after she opened it. He allegedly attempted to sexually assault her and behaved inappropriately with her.
The woman later informed her husband of the incident and subsequently lodged a written complaint with the Bharatpur police station. Based on her complaint, police registered Case No. 568/2026 and arrested the accused.
Bharatpur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Rajendra Narayan Pattnaik said, "The victim's statement has been recorded and her medical examination has been conducted. We are investigating the exact circumstances behind the incident and all other related aspects."
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