ETV Bharat / state

Hotel Employee Arrested For Attempted Rape Of Kolkata Woman Staying In Bhubaneswar Hotel

Bhubaneswar: In yet another shocking incident in the Odisha capital, a hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman staying at a hotel under the Bharatpur police station limits. The incident took place at a hotel in the G A Colony area.

The accused has been identified as Jayanta Kumar Nayak (38), a resident of Shirpur village under Soro police station in Balasore district.

He was produced before a court on Friday. After his bail plea was rejected, the court remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, the survivor is a 33-year-old woman from the Girish Park area of Kolkata. She and her husband had been staying at a hotel in Bhubaneswar's G A Colony for the past four months.

The woman has been undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments, while her husband works for a mining company. On Thursday, her husband had travelled outside Bhubaneswar, leaving her alone in the hotel room.