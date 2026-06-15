Hot Payasam Spills On Kerala Minister Bindhu Krishna's Head During Launch Of Free Bus Travel Scheme
The minister was seen trying to brush off the payasam while those around helped her clean up.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Kollam: Kerala's Minister for Dairy Development Bindhu Krishna had to face an awkward moment on Monday during the inauguration of free bus travel scheme when a glass of hot payasam (kheer) distributed by her party workers accidentally fell on her head inside a road transport bus.
The minister had boarded the Kerala Road Transport Bus (KSRTC) as part of the inaugural free travel under the 'Priyadarshini' scheme in Kollam district in Kerala. A few enthusiastic Congress workers had brought payasam on board the bus to celebrate the event.
As the bus was packed with party workers and officials accompanying the minister, a glass of payasam which was being distributed, accidentally fell on her. A video of the moment shows the minister trying to brush off the payasam while those around her helped her clean up.
Though the minister lost her cool for a few seconds, she immediately regained composure. She continued with her schedule, travelling by the bus to a nearby place and returning.
She did not file any formal complaint regarding the incident.
The incident took place soon after the inauguration of the "Priyadarshini" scheme, which allows women to travel free of cost in KSRTC ordinary buses across the state. The scheme came into effect on Sunday.
According to sources, Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the 'Priyadarshini' service at the KSRTC complex in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram.
This scheme, which ensures free travel for women and transgenders, is being implemented by the government as part of fulfilling its election promise.
In his inaugural speech, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said this scheme is not only a boon to women, but an important step towards their economic self-reliance and social advancement.
The Chief Minister added that women can travel with pride and can say that these buses belong to them.
The scheme is one of the five 'Indira Guarantees' announced by Congress during the Assembly election campaign. In the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons are eligible for free travel, without any income or social status criteria.
No prior registration, documentation or application process is required. Passengers only need to take a zero-value 'Priyadarshini' ticket from conductors using the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM).
The system records journeys digitally to ensure transparent accounting and reimbursement to KSRTC.
The concession applies to all 3,125 ordinary buses run by the state transport corporation, ensuring coverage across Kerala.
Special stickers have been affixed to these buses on the front windows and on the sides of both doors to identify them easily without obstructing the driver’s view.
The Kerala government will bear the entire financial burden of this initiative, which is estimated to cost over Rs 60 crore per month (nearly Rs 800 crore annually).
Chief Minister V D Satheesan clarified that a financial management system will be implemented to ensure that the operational expenses and contractual obligations of KSRTC are not affected.
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