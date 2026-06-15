ETV Bharat / state

Hot Payasam Spills On Kerala Minister Bindhu Krishna's Head During Launch Of Free Bus Travel Scheme

Kerala Minister Bindhu Krishna inside the KSRTC bus when a glass of 'payasam' spilled on her ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: Kerala's Minister for Dairy Development Bindhu Krishna had to face an awkward moment on Monday during the inauguration of free bus travel scheme when a glass of hot payasam (kheer) distributed by her party workers accidentally fell on her head inside a road transport bus.

The minister had boarded the Kerala Road Transport Bus (KSRTC) as part of the inaugural free travel under the 'Priyadarshini' scheme in Kollam district in Kerala. A few enthusiastic Congress workers had brought payasam on board the bus to celebrate the event.

Minister Bindhu Krishna inside the KSRTC bus when 'payasam' spilled on her head (ETV Bharat)

As the bus was packed with party workers and officials accompanying the minister, a glass of payasam which was being distributed, accidentally fell on her. A video of the moment shows the minister trying to brush off the payasam while those around her helped her clean up.

Though the minister lost her cool for a few seconds, she immediately regained composure. She continued with her schedule, travelling by the bus to a nearby place and returning.

She did not file any formal complaint regarding the incident.

The incident took place soon after the inauguration of the "Priyadarshini" scheme, which allows women to travel free of cost in KSRTC ordinary buses across the state. The scheme came into effect on Sunday.

According to sources, Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the 'Priyadarshini' service at the KSRTC complex in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram.

This scheme, which ensures free travel for women and transgenders, is being implemented by the government as part of fulfilling its election promise.