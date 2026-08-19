ETV Bharat / state

Hostel Worker, Boyfriend Held Under POCSO Act For Sexually Assaulting Two Girls In Tamil Nadu's Salem

Salem: A sanitation worker at a government girls’ hostel and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly facilitating the sexual assault of two minor students after giving them alcohol-laced drinks in Vazhapadi, Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

The accused have been identified as Radhika, who worked as a cleaner at the Government Social Justice Students’ Hostel, and Raghupathi, who frequently visited the premises. Police have booked them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the victims — students of Classes VIII and X — were allegedly given soft drinks mixed with alcohol and narcotics. Raghupathi is accused of taking them to a nearby forested area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. The girls reportedly fainted later, after which he allegedly took them to a hotel and left.

The incident came to light when the girls’ parents visited the hostel two days ago. The students reportedly informed their parents about the alleged abuse, following which a complaint was filed at the Vazhapadi All-Women Police Station.

Police are investigating the allegations and examining whether other girls staying at the hostel may also have been targeted. The accused have been arrested, and further legal proceedings are expected to follow in accordance with the POCSO Act.