Hostel Warden Arrested After 9-Year-Old Girl's Sexual Abuse In Jharkhand's Dumka, School Director Absconding
The girl's father complained that the warden took her to a house, where the director allegedly sexually abused her, police said.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Dumka: The hostel warden of a private residential school in Jharkhand's Dumka district was arrested while a search is underway for the school director, the main accused, in connection with an alleged sexual abuse of a nine-year-old student.
Following a complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the duo.
Police said that Emmanuel Murmu, director of the school in Jogiya in Ramgarh block, has been accused of sexually abusing the girl, a class 2 student, while warden Neeli Anaki Tudu, is accused of complicity in the crime.
As per the complaint filed by the victim's father, the warden took the girl from the school to a house in Nakti village in Sadar block, where Murmu, allegedly sexually abused her, said Nawal Kishore Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Jarmundi area.
The victim's family and the other parents demanded strict action against both the warden and the director. They alleged that Murmu had engaged in inappropriate conduct with other girls in the past as well. In protest against the incident, a large number of parents and villagers arrived at the school to demonstrate against the management. After this, the agitated villagers went to the police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.
Jarmundi SDPO Nawal Kishore Singh visited the Ramgarh police station on Saturday and spoke with the agitated villagers and the family members. "The police acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of the warden, while the director remains on the run; efforts to apprehend him are currently underway. A medical examination of the victim is being conducted," the SDPO said adding that the investigation is being conducted with utmost sensitivity and seriousness.
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