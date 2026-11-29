ETV Bharat / state

Hostel Warden Arrested After 9-Year-Old Girl's Sexual Abuse In Jharkhand's Dumka, School Director Absconding

The girl's father filed an FIR against the warden and school director in Dumka ( ETV Bharat )

Dumka: The hostel warden of a private residential school in Jharkhand's Dumka district was arrested while a search is underway for the school director, the main accused, in connection with an alleged sexual abuse of a nine-year-old student.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the duo.

Police said that Emmanuel Murmu, director of the school in Jogiya in Ramgarh block, has been accused of sexually abusing the girl, a class 2 student, while warden Neeli Anaki Tudu, is accused of complicity in the crime. As per the complaint filed by the victim's father, the warden took the girl from the school to a house in Nakti village in Sadar block, where Murmu, allegedly sexually abused her, said Nawal Kishore Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Jarmundi area.