ETV Bharat / state

Hostel Warden Accused Of Sodomising Boy In Gujarat's Bhavnagar; Case Registered

Bhavnagar: A hostel warden sodomised a minor boy in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, police said. Police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act following a complaint by the boy's father at the Palitana Town Police Station.

According to the complainant, his child had previously studied at a hostel in Palitana during the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. Subsequently, for the 7th grade, the child was brought back to Rajkot. However, for the 8th, 9th, and 10th grades, the child was once again sent back to the Palitana hostel to continue his studies.

Boy Reveals Ordeal To Father's Friend

The boy's father stated that he had sent his child to Palitana with the specific objectives of imparting religious values, moral upbringing, and academic education. After the completion of the 10th-grade examinations, his son and his friends were making plans to spend the vacation together. It is learnt that the boy sent a photograph of a handwritten note via WhatsApp to a friend of his father—who resides in Bhavnagar—detailing the ordeal. The father's friend then forwarded this message to the victim's father, who later lodged a complaint with the police.