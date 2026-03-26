ETV Bharat / state

Hostel Owner Held In Coimbatore For Illegally Sheltering Foreign Students

The hostel whose owner has been apprehended in Coimbatore ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a hostel owner for allegedly harbouring foreign students whose visas had expired. Coimbatore is known for its strong presence of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) as well as reputed educational institutions.

As a result, a large number of students from across Tamil Nadu, other Indian states, and several foreign countries come to the city to pursue their studies. These students typically stay in hostels or rented accommodations within the city.

Against this backdrop, the police received a confidential tip-off that foreign students, particularly from African nations, were being illegally accommodated at a private hostel named Aslam Residency in the P&T Colony area of Sundarapuram. The Sundarapuram police conducted a raid and initiated an investigation.

During the inquiry, it was found that students from several countries, including Congo, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Yemen, Bhutan, Malawi, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sri Lanka, and Iraq, were residing at the hostel while pursuing their studies.