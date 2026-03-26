Hostel Owner Held In Coimbatore For Illegally Sheltering Foreign Students
It was found that students from several countries, including Congo, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, and Yemen, among others, were residing at the hostel
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a hostel owner for allegedly harbouring foreign students whose visas had expired. Coimbatore is known for its strong presence of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) as well as reputed educational institutions.
As a result, a large number of students from across Tamil Nadu, other Indian states, and several foreign countries come to the city to pursue their studies. These students typically stay in hostels or rented accommodations within the city.
Against this backdrop, the police received a confidential tip-off that foreign students, particularly from African nations, were being illegally accommodated at a private hostel named Aslam Residency in the P&T Colony area of Sundarapuram. The Sundarapuram police conducted a raid and initiated an investigation.
During the inquiry, it was found that students from several countries, including Congo, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Yemen, Bhutan, Malawi, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sri Lanka, and Iraq, were residing at the hostel while pursuing their studies.
The investigation further revealed that the hostel owner had allegedly allowed several foreign students to continue staying on the premises even after their visas had expired. He was also reportedly charging them high rental fees. Based on these findings, the police arrested the owner, identified as Aslam, on March 25 and remanded him to judicial custody.
Officials also found that the hostel had failed to maintain proper records of the students’ visas and mandatory Form-C registration, which is required for foreign nationals. Taking advantage of these lapses, several individuals were able to stay on illegally even after their visas had expired. The owner was reportedly aware of the situation and allowed them to continue residing in exchange for additional payments.
Meanwhile, there are allegations that some foreign students may be involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking and unlawful connections within the medical sector. Apart from the Sundarapuram facility, five individuals with expired visas were staying at another hostel run by the same owner in the Pothanur area. The police have launched a separate investigation into this as well.
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