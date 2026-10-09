ETV Bharat / state

'Hospital Vandalism Occurred At Mamata Banerjee's Behest': Suvendu Adhikari Assures Justice In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched a scathing attack on previous Trinamool Congress government over the RG Kar rape-murder case in 2024, alleging that the vandalism that occurred a few days after the crime, was carried out at the behest of the then CM Mamata Banerjee.

He said his government has already suspended three IPS officers for alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of the investigation.

Addressing the 9th National Medi-Vision convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Adhikari said the incident was "heinous and savage" and claimed that the then local TMC MLA Atin Ghosh was involved in the vandalism at the crime scene on August 14, 2024. On that day, miscreants had ransacked the premises of the emergency building of the hospital.

The incident took place when people across the state were seeking justice for the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9, 2024, inside the seminar room of the emergency building on RG Kar Hospital campus.

He said, "The local TMC MLA had mobilised goons from a particular community and, with the help of 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) and the Kolkata Police, entered RG Kar Hospital and carried out the vandalism. All of this happened at the behest of the former Chief Minister and Police Minister."