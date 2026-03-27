Delhi Consumer Panel Penalizes Private Hospital For Death Of Patient Due To Negligence In Treatment
The Commission ordered the hospital to pay Rs 58 lakh to the kin of the patient within 60 days.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a private hospital in the national capital to pay compensation of Rs 58 lakh to the kin of a patient who died during treatment. The panel stated that the hospital did not follow the protocols and was negligent in treating the patient.
The Commission clarified that if the hospital fails to pay the compensation amount within two months, it will have to pay interest after the stipulated period.
The case pertains to alleged negligence by hospital's doctors and its administration during the treatment of the patient. In a petition filed before the Commission, the deceased's family alleged that the hospital not only delayed diagnosis but also failed to adhere to established standards during treatment.
The petition stated that the negligence by the hospital led to a deterioration in the patient's condition while resulting in mental and financial hardship for the family. The Commission found that the services provided by the hospital were inadequate. It acknowledged that such negligence cannot be ignored in a sensitive profession like healthcare.
During the hearing, the Commission's Chairman stated that healthcare is not just about making profits, but also about fulfilling one's responsibility towards patients. The Commission stated in its order that it is the primary duty of the doctors and hospital to provide the best possible treatment to a patient. "The evidence in the case demonstrates that protocols were violated, for which the hospital is accountable," the Commission stated in the judgment.
Legal experts believe that the Commission's decision will serve as a precedent for patients who often fall victim to the arbitrariness and negligence of private hospitals.
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