ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Consumer Panel Penalizes Private Hospital For Death Of Patient Due To Negligence In Treatment

New Delhi: The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a private hospital in the national capital to pay compensation of Rs 58 lakh to the kin of a patient who died during treatment. The panel stated that the hospital did not follow the protocols and was negligent in treating the patient.

The Commission clarified that if the hospital fails to pay the compensation amount within two months, it will have to pay interest after the stipulated period.

The case pertains to alleged negligence by hospital's doctors and its administration during the treatment of the patient. In a petition filed before the Commission, the deceased's family alleged that the hospital not only delayed diagnosis but also failed to adhere to established standards during treatment.