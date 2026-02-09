ETV Bharat / state

Horticulture Sector Expanding In Kashmir But Farmers Rue Govt Support

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture sector is recording a steady expansion over the past years, with increase in cultivated area with high density plantation, crop production, but farmers say the government support has not kept pace with the growth given challenges of climate change risks and infrastructure gaps.

According to the Economic Survey (2024-2025) compiled by Planning and Monitoring department, and which was tabled in the ongoing budget session of the assembly of the Jammu and Kashmir, in 2024-2025 the area under major horticulture crops increased from 3.42 lakh hectares in 2021-22 to 3.44 lakh hectares in 2024-25 ending November 2024.

The report says the production of crops rose from 24.31 lakh MT to 26.35 lakh MT in the same period. The area under High/Medium Density Plantations expanded significantly from 880.89 hectares up to 2020-21 to 18,533.27 hectares ending November 2024, it says.

The 2023-2024 Economy Survey says that the area under major horticulture crops increased from 3.35 lakh hectares in 2020-21 to 3.45 lakh hectares in 2023-24, while the production of these crops rose from 22.30 lakh MT to 26.43 lakh MT in the same period. It says the area under High/Medium Density Plantations expanded significantly from 880.89 hectares up to 2020-21 to 18,054 hectares ending March 2024.

Apple boxes at a fruit market in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Per the 2022-2023 economic survey the area under fruits crops has increased from 334719 hectares in the year 2020-21 to 341697 hectares recording a growth of 2.08%. The overall fruit production has increased by 3.95 LMTs during 2021-22 i.e. from 20.36 LMTs in the year 2020-21 to 24.31 LMTs recording a growth of 19.39%. Further under High Density Plantation an area of 6090.91 Ha has been covered during 2021-22 registering a growth of 591 % over the previous year (880.89 Ha).

Farmers and officials say the expansion in the area under horticulture is primarily due to conversion of agricultural land into high density apple plants. As per the official figures from the horticulture department, under the High Density Plantation Scheme for horticulture, about 1,119 hectares have been covered since 2017–2018 till December 2025. It said 18,915 hectares are covered under medium-density plantations.

The government in the recent budget document said that the ₹139 crore assistance has been provided to the growers during this time for plantation of high density.